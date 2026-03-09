$43.730.0850.540.36
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

Sowing will begin two weeks later due to frozen soil. Rising fuel prices and the condition of winter crops do not threaten the country's food security.

Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?

Spring sowing in Ukraine is starting, and although later, "but without risks to food security" amid rising fuel prices, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported, UNN writes.

The spring sowing campaign is beginning in Ukraine. In most regions, field work starts somewhat later due to deeper soil freezing and longer snow cover. At the same time, farmers have the necessary supplies of fuel, seeds, and resources.

- the ministry reported.

"This year, sowing will start a little later than average, because there was also freezing of a meter-deep soil layer in many regions, let's say, not average, but anomalous compared to such a classic average winter of recent years. Similarly, snow - the snow cover has not yet melted in many regions. Therefore, we expect that in general across the country, sowing will proceed in stages. It classically starts from the south - Mykolaiv region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk, others - and will move. But we expect that the start will be delayed by about two weeks compared to the average terms. This does not mean that it will not be caught up later. The pace may then simply be faster, but indeed such a start of sowing is about two weeks later than the annual average," commented Taras Vysotskyi, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, on the telethon.

Rising fuel prices and the start of sowing

"Indeed, the sowing campaign has begun. (...) From the point of view of performing work today, it is clear that everyone has reserves and bought fuel in advance, but soon there will be cultivation, then plant care, then harvesting. Therefore, this is a continuous process and constant involvement is needed," Vysotskyi noted regarding rising fuel prices in the context of agricultural work.

Impact of rising fuel prices on food prices

"As of today, we cannot say that this will critically affect the final cost of agricultural products. Yes, fuel - depending on the crop - can be 10-15% of the cost. So far, this increase can speak of 1-2% of the final cost, so this is not something critical today. The government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the situation is stable, and I am confident that it will be able to regulate it. Therefore, there are concerns, but we do not see any reasons for catastrophic panic in this regard today. And all farmers are sowing according to schedule and continue to work, growing bread," Vysotskyi emphasized.

Impact of frosts on winter crops

"The assessment shows that on a national scale, the situation is not critical. That is, in most regions, losses are less than 10%, even 3-5%, and there are regions where there are none at all. (...) Where the situation is a little worse is Kirovohrad region. There is a probability that losses may be up to 30-40%, Vinnytsia region - 20-30%, and Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions - there may be 10-20%, the rest of the regions less than 10% or none at all. Therefore, there is no such threat on a national scale to food security, taking into account such an unusually cold winter today," Vysotskyi indicated.

At the same time, as noted, the state continues to support the agricultural sector. The key instrument is the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program, which has been extended until March 31, 2027, and for frontline regions - until December 31, 2027. Other support programs are also in effect: grants for establishing orchards and greenhouses, support for the construction of vegetable storage facilities, irrigation development, and special instruments for frontline regions.

An important factor in the restoration of agricultural production, as indicated, remains demining - in the last period, 30-40 thousand hectares of agricultural land have been cleared.

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
