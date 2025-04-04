Poltava Oblast

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
Ukrainian farmers have sown 926,000 hectares of spring crops, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa, Ternopil, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions. They plan to increase the area under wheat.
Russia continues to attack energy facilities, despite the ceasefire agreement. This morning, a strike damaged a facility in Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity.
In Zinkiv, a group of children aged 10-14 brutally abused a 10-year-old boy. Criminal proceedings have been opened, Ombudsman Lubinets is monitoring the situation.
Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.
Russian drones attacked the Poltava region at night, in the Myrhorod district, debris damaged the hangar premises of the enterprise. Two employees were injured, one was hospitalized.
In Zaporizhzhia, private houses and multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, and preliminary three people were injured. The alarm continues, residents are urged to stay in safe places.
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other regions.
On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.
240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.
At night, air defense worked in the Poltava region due to an attack by enemy drones. In the Myrhorod district, debris damaged a warehouse, and straw caught fire, but there were no casualties.
At night, the enemy attacked the Poltava region, but air defense shot down the targets. The wreckage fell in the Lubensky district, damaging houses and causing a fire in the grass.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the movement of strike drones over several regions. Special attention is paid to the Kyiv region, where there is a high threat of strikes.
On the night of March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 174 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 90 UAVs in 10 regions, 70 decoy drones were lost locationally.
At night, the enemy attacked the Poltava region, but air defense worked on the targets. Due to the fall of UAV fragments, emergency power outages occurred in the Kremenchuk district, and energy workers are working to restore it.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched over 1020 strike drones and almost 1360 guided aerial bombs. He called for increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war.
On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.
On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.
The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.
Electricity consumption is decreasing. Bad weather led to the blackout of 9 settlements in the Poltava region, restoration works are ongoing at energy facilities.
Over the weekend, more than 2,500 fires occurred in ecosystems in Ukraine, destroying nearly 2000 hectares of land. The most affected was the Zhytomyr region, where 150 hectares burned, and there are also injuries reported in the Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Sumy regions.
On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.
As a result of the drone attack in the Poltava district, 3 residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. The power line was also damaged, but there are no casualties.
In the Poltava district, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure with drones. Rescuers extinguished the fire, and there are no reported casualties so far.
Russian troops attacked DTEK's gas production facilities in Poltava, forcing them to halt operations. In Odesa, systematic strikes on the company's energy infrastructure continue - the sixth attack in 2.5 weeks.
In Poltava region, as a result of enemy shelling, two people were injured, including a child. Two private houses and the gas supply system in the Myrhorod district were damaged.
At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 kamikaze drones from various directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 68 attack UAVs, and the attack affected 4 regions.
The movement of UAV groups has been recorded over the Black Sea towards the Odesa region and in other regions of Ukraine. The greatest threat exists for the Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.
A large-scale fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Poltava region after shelling. 153 rescuers and 51 pieces of equipment from Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions were engaged in the firefighting.