Poltava Oblast

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12836 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22552 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61312 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119533 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387074 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307339 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213172 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243923 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254954 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127076 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208148 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387074 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252032 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307339 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 896 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12118 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41718 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69853 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55761 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Poltava Oblast

Oblast (region) of Ukraine
News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10649 views

Spring crops have already been sown on 16% of the planned area: leaders of the sowing campaign

Ukrainian farmers have sown 926,000 hectares of spring crops, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa, Ternopil, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions. They plan to increase the area under wheat.

Economy • April 4, 06:10 AM • 3134 views

Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy facilities despite the ceasefire agreement - Minister of Foreign Affairs

Russia continues to attack energy facilities, despite the ceasefire agreement. This morning, a strike damaged a facility in Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity.

War • April 1, 09:27 AM • 15791 views

In the Poltava region, children tortured a 10-year-old boy, investigators opened three cases - Lubinets

In Zinkiv, a group of children aged 10-14 brutally abused a 10-year-old boy. Criminal proceedings have been opened, Ombudsman Lubinets is monitoring the situation.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 07:53 PM • 33274 views

89 out of 163 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 51 did not reach their target

Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.

War • March 28, 07:40 AM • 38074 views

Poltava region was attacked by enemy drones at night: a hangar was damaged, two employees of the enterprise were injured

Russian drones attacked the Poltava region at night, in the Myrhorod district, debris damaged the hangar premises of the enterprise. Two employees were injured, one was hospitalized.

War • March 25, 06:51 AM • 26621 views

In Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack, houses were damaged

In Zaporizhzhia, private houses and multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, and preliminary three people were injured. The alarm continues, residents are urged to stay in safe places.

War • March 21, 07:38 PM • 26931 views

Russia has launched many Shaheds: air raid alert declared in several regions

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other regions.

War • March 21, 06:32 PM • 104483 views

Over Ukraine, 75 out of 171 enemy drones were shot down overnight, 63 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.

War • March 20, 06:39 AM • 109614 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections decreased by 10%, 14 deaths due to influenza, including a pregnant woman - Ministry of Health

240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.

COVID-19 • March 19, 09:53 AM • 11950 views

Poltava region was attacked by enemy drones at night: a warehouse was damaged, there was a fire

At night, air defense worked in the Poltava region due to an attack by enemy drones. In the Myrhorod district, debris damaged a warehouse, and straw caught fire, but there were no casualties.

War • March 19, 06:52 AM • 15908 views

Air defense shot down enemy targets in Poltava region: debris damaged houses

At night, the enemy attacked the Poltava region, but air defense shot down the targets. The wreckage fell in the Lubensky district, damaging houses and causing a fire in the grass.

War • March 18, 06:11 AM • 48991 views

Enemy UAV activity is recorded in many regions of Ukraine - AF

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the movement of strike drones over several regions. Special attention is paid to the Kyiv region, where there is a high threat of strikes.

War • March 17, 08:32 PM • 17921 views

90 out of 174 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 70 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 174 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 90 UAVs in 10 regions, 70 decoy drones were lost locationally.

War • March 17, 07:06 AM • 17494 views

Emergency power outages due to the Russian attack in the Poltava region

At night, the enemy attacked the Poltava region, but air defense worked on the targets. Due to the fall of UAV fragments, emergency power outages occurred in the Kremenchuk district, and energy workers are working to restore it.

War • March 17, 06:38 AM • 14454 views

Zelenskyy: Russia launched 1020 drones in a week - tougher pressure is needed

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched over 1020 strike drones and almost 1360 guided aerial bombs. He called for increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war.

War • March 16, 11:31 AM • 30652 views

Air defense forces destroyed 47 of 90 enemy UAVs

On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.

War • March 16, 07:18 AM • 27578 views

Air defense shot down 130 Shaheds out of 178 launched by the enemy in 13 regions of Ukraine

On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.

War • March 15, 07:03 AM • 30619 views

Massive UAV attack recorded: threat to many regions of Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.

Society • March 14, 11:36 PM • 80781 views

Enemy UAVs spotted over several regions of Ukraine - Air Force

The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.

War • March 14, 08:56 PM • 57574 views

Electricity consumption is falling, bad weather left residents in Poltava region without electricity - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption is decreasing. Bad weather led to the blackout of 9 settlements in the Poltava region, restoration works are ongoing at energy facilities.

Society • March 12, 09:13 AM • 52788 views

Wildfires over the weekend burned 2000 hectares: victims in several regions

Over the weekend, more than 2,500 fires occurred in ecosystems in Ukraine, destroying nearly 2000 hectares of land. The most affected was the Zhytomyr region, where 150 hectares burned, and there are also injuries reported in the Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

Society • March 10, 12:20 PM • 12644 views

Over Ukraine 130 out of 176 enemy drones were shot down, 42 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.

War • March 10, 06:29 AM • 111004 views

The enemy attacked Poltava region at night: OVA showed the consequences of the strike

As a result of the drone attack in the Poltava district, 3 residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. The power line was also damaged, but there are no casualties.

War • March 10, 05:37 AM • 113441 views

Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Poltava region

In the Poltava district, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure with drones. Rescuers extinguished the fire, and there are no reported casualties so far.

War • March 8, 09:34 AM • 24859 views

DTEK has suffered new attacks on facilities in the Poltava and Odesa regions

Russian troops attacked DTEK's gas production facilities in Poltava, forcing them to halt operations. In Odesa, systematic strikes on the company's energy infrastructure continue - the sixth attack in 2.5 weeks.

Society • March 7, 10:10 AM • 15431 views

Shelling of Poltava region: a child and an adult were injured by shell fragments

In Poltava region, as a result of enemy shelling, two people were injured, including a child. Two private houses and the gas supply system in the Myrhorod district were damaged.

Society • March 7, 05:49 AM • 24970 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 drones: 68 UAVs were shot down, 43 did not reach their targets

At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 kamikaze drones from various directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 68 attack UAVs, and the attack affected 4 regions.

War • March 6, 07:09 AM • 17561 views

The Air Force warns of the movement of enemy drones over Ukraine

The movement of UAV groups has been recorded over the Black Sea towards the Odesa region and in other regions of Ukraine. The greatest threat exists for the Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Society • March 4, 08:09 PM • 30591 views

Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire at industrial facility in Poltava region

A large-scale fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Poltava region after shelling. 153 rescuers and 51 pieces of equipment from Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovs'k regions were engaged in the firefighting.

Society • February 24, 11:39 PM • 31050 views