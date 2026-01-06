$42.420.13
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
Four people, including a child, died on icy bodies of water in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

Over the past day, four people, including a child, died on icy bodies of water in Lviv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions of Ukraine. Rescuers urge people not to go out on the ice due to dangerous temperature fluctuations.

Four people, including a child, died on icy bodies of water in one day
Photo: SES of Ukraine

Over the past day, four people, including a child, died on icy bodies of water in Ukraine. The tragic incidents occurred in several regions of the country. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The tragic incidents occurred in Lviv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in Kirovohrad region

- the post says.

In addition, in the village of Rubany Mist, Novoukrainskyi district, Kirovohrad region, rescuers found and recovered the body of a teenager from a body of water while searching for a missing boy born in 2013.

Be careful - do not go out on the ice. Due to temperature fluctuations, it is mortally dangerous. Take care of yourselves and your children

- emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On January 6, dangerous meteorological phenomena are expected in Ukraine, including ice, fog, and black ice on roads in a number of regions. Level I danger - yellow - has been declared, which may complicate the work of enterprises and traffic.

Alla Kiosak

