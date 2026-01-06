Four people, including a child, died on icy bodies of water in one day

Photo: SES of Ukraine

Over the past day, four people, including a child, died on icy bodies of water in Ukraine. The tragic incidents occurred in several regions of the country. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The tragic incidents occurred in Lviv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in Kirovohrad region - the post says.

In addition, in the village of Rubany Mist, Novoukrainskyi district, Kirovohrad region, rescuers found and recovered the body of a teenager from a body of water while searching for a missing boy born in 2013.

Be careful - do not go out on the ice. Due to temperature fluctuations, it is mortally dangerous. Take care of yourselves and your children - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On January 6, dangerous meteorological phenomena are expected in Ukraine, including ice, fog, and black ice on roads in a number of regions. Level I danger - yellow - has been declared, which may complicate the work of enterprises and traffic.