Iran began mining the Strait of Hormuz - Media

US intelligence reports that Iran has begun mining the Strait of Hormuz, using small vessels that can carry 2-3 mines each. This was stated by CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs, reports UNN.

"US intelligence agents have begun to see indications that Iran is taking steps to place mines in the shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is using small vessels that can carry 2-3 mines each," Jacobs wrote.

US Navy did not escort oil tanker through Strait of Hormuz - White House

She noted that while Iran's mine stockpiles are not widely known, estimates over the years have ranged from approximately 2,000 to 6,000 Iranian, Chinese, and Russian-made naval mines.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News on Monday that his administration is "thinking" about seizing the Strait of Hormuz.