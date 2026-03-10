$43.900.1750.710.17
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 52827 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Iran began mining the Strait of Hormuz - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

US intelligence has detected the placement of mines in the shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is using boats carrying two to three naval mines at a time.

Iran began mining the Strait of Hormuz - Media

US intelligence reports that Iran has begun mining the Strait of Hormuz, using small vessels that can carry 2-3 mines each. This was stated by CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs, reports UNN

"US intelligence agents have begun to see indications that Iran is taking steps to place mines in the shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is using small vessels that can carry 2-3 mines each," Jacobs wrote. 

US Navy did not escort oil tanker through Strait of Hormuz - White House10.03.26, 20:59 • 1446 views

She noted that while Iran's mine stockpiles are not widely known, estimates over the years have ranged from approximately 2,000 to 6,000 Iranian, Chinese, and Russian-made naval mines. 

Recall 

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News on Monday that his administration is "thinking" about seizing the Strait of Hormuz. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

