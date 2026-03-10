$43.900.1750.710.17
US Navy did not escort oil tanker through Strait of Hormuz - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

Karoline Leavitt called the information about the fleet's assistance to the oil vessel false. The Energy Secretary's message was deleted.

US Navy did not escort oil tanker through Strait of Hormuz - White House

White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said that the Energy Secretary's report that the US Navy assisted an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was false, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"I can confirm that the US Navy is not currently escorting a tanker or vessel, although, of course, that is a possibility," Leavitt told reporters at a briefing.

The White House assures that a war with Iran will lead to lower gasoline prices in the "long term"10.03.26, 20:36 • 1134 views

Leavitt said she had not had a chance to speak with the Energy Secretary about the misleading report, which caused a reaction in energy markets. But she added that "the report was removed quite quickly."

Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz03.03.26, 22:42 • 8789 views

The publication notes that the prospect of a military escort could open the strait for key oil and natural gas supplies, which would help reduce price pressure created by the US and Israel's war with Iran.

Recall

Earlier, media reported that a vessel carrying one million barrels of Saudi oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, becoming one of the first large tankers to leave the Persian Gulf after traffic through the narrow strait virtually ceased.

Antonina Tumanova

