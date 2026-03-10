Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events

Popular Ukrainian singer and TV presenter Olya Tsybulska named the approximate fees for performances at weddings, corporate celebrations, and other private events. This is reported by UNN with reference to the singer's interview, which she gave to the YouTube project "Rozmova".

According to the artist, prices for her performance can exceed 200 thousand hryvnias, depending on the event format and program duration. The artist said that she gained her first experience in hosting celebrations back in school. At that time, she was invited to host the wedding of the director's daughter after Tsybulska's talent was noticed during school concerts.

Since then, the celebrity has combined the work of both a singer and a presenter and notes that sometimes the fee for hosting events even exceeds the payment for a musical performance.

It varies. It depends on the time, format, and lineup. From 5-6 thousand dollars—that could be me and a guitarist, for example. To invite (as a host) to a wedding—that's more expensive. I value my work. And, indeed, few can do it like me. Not because I'm praising myself. It's just tremendous experience. They say I'm good at improvising. - Tsybulska summarized.

