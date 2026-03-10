Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 142 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 7398 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 16356 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24556 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36530 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 49071 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 82462 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 52963 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 58057 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55850 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 17863 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 33109 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 24182 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 19463 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 8900 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24556 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36530 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 71613 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 74860 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 83052 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 4516 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 9096 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 25344 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 32914 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 32600 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4518 views

Singer Olya Tsybulska charges between $5,000 and $6,000 for a performance. The fee for hosting a wedding can be higher due to extensive experience and improvisation skills.

Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events

Popular Ukrainian singer and TV presenter Olya Tsybulska named the approximate fees for performances at weddings, corporate celebrations, and other private events. This is reported by UNN with reference to the singer's interview, which she gave to the YouTube project "Rozmova".

Details

According to the artist, prices for her performance can exceed 200 thousand hryvnias, depending on the event format and program duration. The artist said that she gained her first experience in hosting celebrations back in school. At that time, she was invited to host the wedding of the director's daughter after Tsybulska's talent was noticed during school concerts.

Since then, the celebrity has combined the work of both a singer and a presenter and notes that sometimes the fee for hosting events even exceeds the payment for a musical performance.

It varies. It depends on the time, format, and lineup. From 5-6 thousand dollars—that could be me and a guitarist, for example. To invite (as a host) to a wedding—that's more expensive. I value my work. And, indeed, few can do it like me. Not because I'm praising myself. It's just tremendous experience. They say I'm good at improvising.

- Tsybulska summarized.

Recall

Olga Tsybulska's concert in Varash was canceled due to the mobilization of her musicians. One of them was wanted for evading military registration, and the other was not registered with the TCC at all.

Stanislav Karmazin

