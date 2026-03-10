Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in value

As of Tuesday, March 10, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.90 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 43.73 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.71. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.8961 UAH (+17 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.7132 UAH (+17 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.8456 UAH (+6 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.55-44.05 UAH, the euro at 50.40-51.15 UAH, the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.96-43.99 UAH/dollar and 50.89-50.91 UAH/euro.

The National Bank of Ukraine is ready to replenish bank cash desks with cash foreign currency if necessary. For this purpose, on March 9, 2026, the regulator will conduct an operation to exchange non-cash currency of banks for cash.

