The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 5185 UAH/USD, which is 14 kopecks less. In
banks, the dollar is trading at 41.60-41.05 UAH.
Gold futures reached an all-time high, exceeding $3,500 per ounce. The reason is concerns about the independence of the Federal
Reserve and increased risks to the global economy.
The SBU has uncovered the embezzlement of UAH 153 million from the Kyiv budget during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge. Kyiv City State Administration officials artificially inflated the cost of building materials, including nets for strengthening
supports.
The NBU has set the hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 37 UAH/USD, which is 2 kopecks less. In banks, the dollar is trading at
41.60-41.00 UAH, the euro at 47.90-46.90 UAH.