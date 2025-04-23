United States dollar

$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 8042 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 23662 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 23703 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 43218 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 29210 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 29993 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 28624 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34071 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43754 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67425 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Exchange rate for April 23: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41. 5185 UAH/USD, which is 14 kopecks less. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.60-41.05 UAH.

Finance • April 23, 06:20 AM • 2354 views

Gold prices rose above $3,500 for the first time

Gold futures reached an all-time high, exceeding $3,500 per ounce. The reason is concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve and increased risks to the global economy.

Economy • April 22, 03:11 PM • 6354 views

At least UAH 153 million was stolen from the Kyiv budget during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge - SBU

The SBU has uncovered the embezzlement of UAH 153 million from the Kyiv budget during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge. Kyiv City State Administration officials artificially inflated the cost of building materials, including nets for strengthening supports.

Kyiv • April 22, 11:04 AM • 6270 views

Exchange rate on April 22: hryvnia continues to devalue

The NBU has set the hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 37 UAH/USD, which is 2 kopecks less. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.60-41.00 UAH, the euro at 47.90-46.90 UAH.

Economy • April 22, 06:15 AM • 4260 views