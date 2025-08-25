Currency exchange rate on August 25: dollar continues to strengthen
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.28/USD, which is a devaluation of 7 kopecks. The euro exchange rate was fixed at UAH 47.91/EUR.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.28/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.28/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.91/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 9 AM:
- the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.05 and sold for
UAH 41.52 in banks;
- the euro can be bought for UAH 47.85 and sold for
UAH 48.50 in banks;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of
UAH 41.30−41.38, and the euro - at UAH 48.25 − 48.48;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.35 -
UAH 41.38/USD for the dollar and UAH 47.96−47.98/EUR for the euro, respectively.
