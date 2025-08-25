$41.220.00
UAH 41.22/USD
ukenru
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Currency exchange rate on August 25: dollar continues to strengthen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.28/USD, which is a devaluation of 7 kopecks. The euro exchange rate was fixed at UAH 47.91/EUR.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.28/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.28/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.91/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9 AM:

  • the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.05 and sold for UAH 41.52 in banks;
    • the euro can be bought for UAH 47.85 and sold for UAH 48.50 in banks;
      • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of UAH 41.30−41.38, and the euro - at UAH 48.25 − 48.48;
        • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.35 - UAH 41.38/USD for the dollar and UAH 47.96−47.98/EUR for the euro, respectively.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          EconomyFinance
          Hryvnia
          Euro
          United States dollar
          National Bank of Ukraine
          Ukraine