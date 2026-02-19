$43.260.09
February 18, 04:17 PM
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
February 18, 02:25 PM • 33268 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
February 18, 12:34 PM • 42771 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
February 18, 10:59 AM • 29230 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 21962 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 24871 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 25790 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 18390 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 19068 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The US is withdrawing approximately 1,000 troops from Syria, concluding a decade-long military operation. American forces have already departed from the Al-Tanf and Al-Shaddadi garrisons, with the remaining bases to be evacuated within two months.

US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJ

The United States is withdrawing all of its approximately 1,000 troops from Syria, ending a decade-long military operation in the country. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing three unnamed American officials, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, American troops have already completed their withdrawal from the Al-Tanf garrison, a strategic outpost on the borders of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq, and the Al-Shaddadi base in northeastern Syria earlier this month. Troops will be withdrawn from the remaining American bases over the next two months.

The troop withdrawal is not related to the current deployment of US naval and air forces in the Middle East for potential strikes on Iran in case of a failure of negotiations on that country's nuclear program.

- one of the officials was quoted by the media.

Reference

This is not the first time Trump has withdrawn US troops from Syria. In 2018, during his first presidential term, he abruptly ordered the withdrawal of all approximately 2,000 US troops from the country after declaring military victory over ISIS, stating that Turkey - a staunch opponent of the Kurds in Syria - could "fill the American vacuum."

Trump's decision met with strong opposition from the administration and prompted then-Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to resign.

Ultimately, Trump left a few hundred troops in the country to protect oil fields in the hope of seizing Syrian oil for the US. But Jim Jeffrey, Trump's then-envoy for Syria, later stated that administration members "always play games to avoid explaining to our leadership how many troops we have there."

Recall

The US Central Command reported a series of 10 airstrikes on over 30 ISIS targets in Syria from February 3 to 12, 2026. Operation "Hawkeye Strike" eliminated or captured over 50 militants, destroying over a hundred infrastructure facilities.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

