Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pay debts to USAID partners by March 10. The amount owed to non-profit organizations is estimated at 2 billion dollars.
On February 27, the world celebrates Polar Bear Day, NGO Day, Anosmia Awareness Day, and Optimist Day. Believers honor the memory of St. Procopius Decapolitus, a fighter against iconoclasm.
Hamas agreed to release three hostages with triple citizenship in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will take place on February 15 as part of the Gaza ceasefire.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is preparing to meet with Trump to discuss the future of the war in Gaza. The Israeli government has been debating between supporters of the occupation of the Strip and those who support a ceasefire.
On February 1, the world celebrates International Dessert Day, founded by American confectioner Angie Dudley. This day also marks World Hijab Day and the beginning of Interfaith Relations Week.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi opposed the idea of forcibly moving Palestinians from Gaza. He emphasized that the country's position remains unchanged: “Jordan is for Jordanians, Palestine is for Palestinians.
Colombia refused to accept two US military planes with deported migrants. In response, Trump announced 50% tariffs, visa restrictions, and financial sanctions against the country.
Donald Trump is calling on Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, where more than 47,000 people have been killed. He discussed this issue with the King of Jordan and plans to hold talks with the President of Egypt.
In 2024, the number of displaced people in the world increased by 5 million compared to last year. The biggest crisis is in Syria, where 13.8 million people have become refugees inside and outside the country.
Israeli aircraft attacked Sanaa airport as an Airbus 320 with hundreds of passengers was landing there. The attack injured members of the UN delegation, including a humanitarian representative.
EU representatives are planning to contact Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to discuss the closure of Russian military bases in Syria. The United States is already engaged in a dialog with the new government after the overthrow of the Assad regime.
Bundestag MP Jens Spahn offered to pay 1,000 euros each to Syrians who agree to return from Germany to Syria. He also suggests organizing a conference on the reconstruction of the country together with Austria, Turkey and Jordan.
The US president expressed support for the transfer of power in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime. Washington plans to strengthen cooperation with regional allies and contribute to the development of a democratic Syria.
Asma Assad and her three children went to Russia while the Syrian President himself remains in the country. The rebels have captured large areas and are approaching Homs, where thousands of people are being evacuated.
On December 7, Ukraine celebrates the day of the Ukrainian headscarf, founded in 2019. The holiday became an international flash mob and set a national record for the number of women in traditional headscarves.
In the Rabia district of Amman, an unknown person opened fire on a police patrol near the Israeli Embassy. As a result of the attack, which the authorities are classifying as a terrorist attack, three policemen were wounded and the attacker was shot dead.
In Amman, an armed man opened fire near the Israeli Embassy, wounding three police officers. The attacker was shot dead, and the area around the incident was cordoned off by law enforcement.
US Secretary of State Blinken will meet in London with representatives of Jordan, the UAE and Lebanon. They will discuss the situation in Gaza and the military campaign against Hezbollah.
A treasure trove of nearly 3,000 Roman coins from the third century AD has been discovered in Germany outside the borders of the empire. The discovery was made in the Westerwald Mountains, far from the known settlements of the time, which raises questions among scientists.
Archaeologists have discovered a tomb with human remains and a ceramic vessel similar to the Holy Grail under the Treasury in Petra. The discovery may reveal the secrets of the building and shed light on the origin of the Nabataeans.
Emirates Airlines banned the transportation of pagers and walkie-talkies after a series of explosions in Lebanon. The airline also suspended flights to Lebanon, Iraq and Iran due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
The Netherlands has officially said goodbye to the F-16 after 45 years of service. The last 14 fighters will be transferred to Ukraine, and 18 will be used to train Ukrainian pilots in Romania.
A 10-month-old unvaccinated child in the Gaza Strip is diagnosed with polio, the first case in 25 years. The UN calls for seven-day pauses in the fighting to vaccinate children after the virus is found in sewage.
US President Joe Biden meets with the national security team over a possible Iranian attack on Israel. The United States is ready to support Israel in the event of an attack, working to prevent an escalation of the conflict.
Nine UNRWA employees were dismissed on suspicion of involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The UN conducted an investigation against 19 employees of the agency, finding evidence of possible involvement.
US Secretary of State Blinken informs G7 ministers of a possible Iranian attack on Israel in the next 24-48 hours. The United States expects Hezbollah and other Iranian allies in the region to participate.
19% of the ships attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea came from Russian ports. The rebels attacked ships with Russian cargo and crews, despite promises of safe passage.
Ukraine has sent 1000 tons of wheat flour to Palestine as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program. In total, it is planned to deliver more than 7,000 tons of flour and 750 tons of oil to help families in the Gaza Strip.
The death toll during Khoja in Saudi Arabia this year exceeded 1,000 people, and more than half of them are unregistered believers who made the pilgrimage in extreme heat.