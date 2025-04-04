$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15120 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27404 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64170 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122109 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391243 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310190 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213644 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244167 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255065 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131061 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212866 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391243 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253948 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310190 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2656 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44731 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71951 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57061 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Jordan

News by theme

Turkey wants closer EU ties in exchange for security: this could include participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.

War • March 13, 02:12 PM • 20949 views

The court ordered the Trump administration to pay debts to USAID partners by Monday

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pay debts to USAID partners by March 10. The amount owed to non-profit organizations is estimated at 2 billion dollars.

News of the World • March 7, 07:34 AM • 18216 views

International Optimist Day and Polar Bear Day: what other holidays are celebrated on February 27

On February 27, the world celebrates Polar Bear Day, NGO Day, Anosmia Awareness Day, and Optimist Day. Believers honor the memory of St. Procopius Decapolitus, a fighter against iconoclasm.

Society • February 27, 04:47 AM • 25272 views

Israel and Hamas to hold a large-scale exchange: 369 Palestinians for three hostages

Hamas agreed to release three hostages with triple citizenship in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will take place on February 15 as part of the Gaza ceasefire.

News of the World • February 14, 03:25 PM • 25266 views

On the eve of White House meeting, Netanyahu faces a choice: occupation of Gaza or truce with Hamas - FT

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is preparing to meet with Trump to discuss the future of the war in Gaza. The Israeli government has been debating between supporters of the occupation of the Strip and those who support a ceasefire.

News of the World • February 2, 09:16 AM • 33189 views

International Dessert Day, Hijab Day: what else is celebrated on February 1

On February 1, the world celebrates International Dessert Day, founded by American confectioner Angie Dudley. This day also marks World Hijab Day and the beginning of Interfaith Relations Week.

Society • February 1, 05:00 AM • 36886 views

Jordan rejects Trump's proposal to relocate Gaza residents

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi opposed the idea of forcibly moving Palestinians from Gaza. He emphasized that the country's position remains unchanged: “Jordan is for Jordanians, Palestine is for Palestinians.

News of the World • January 27, 12:32 AM • 31224 views

Colombia does not accept deportation flights from the US, Trump introduces tough measures in response

Colombia refused to accept two US military planes with deported migrants. In response, Trump announced 50% tariffs, visa restrictions, and financial sanctions against the country.

News of the World • January 26, 08:02 PM • 101125 views

Trump proposes new solution for Palestinian refugees from Gaza

Donald Trump is calling on Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, where more than 47,000 people have been killed. He discussed this issue with the King of Jordan and plans to hold talks with the President of Egypt.

News of the World • January 26, 04:44 AM • 35647 views

More than 122 million: the number of displaced people around the world has increased

In 2024, the number of displaced people in the world increased by 5 million compared to last year. The biggest crisis is in Syria, where 13.8 million people have become refugees inside and outside the country.

News of the World • December 29, 01:07 PM • 26789 views

Israel fires at Yemen airport when a UN delegation was visiting and a civilian plane landed there: photo

Israeli aircraft attacked Sanaa airport as an Airbus 320 with hundreds of passengers was landing there. The attack injured members of the UN delegation, including a humanitarian representative.

War • December 28, 04:26 AM • 44684 views

EU plans to convince new Syrian government to close Russian bases - media

EU representatives are planning to contact Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to discuss the closure of Russian military bases in Syria. The United States is already engaged in a dialog with the new government after the overthrow of the Assad regime.

News of the World • December 15, 03:49 PM • 25283 views

In Germany, the deputy offers to pay Syrian refugees 1000 euros for returning home

Bundestag MP Jens Spahn offered to pay 1,000 euros each to Syrians who agree to return from Germany to Syria. He also suggests organizing a conference on the reconstruction of the country together with Austria, Turkey and Jordan.

News of the World • December 9, 02:19 PM • 18110 views

Biden is ready to cooperate with the Syrian opposition after the fall of the Assad regime

The US president expressed support for the transfer of power in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime. Washington plans to strengthen cooperation with regional allies and contribute to the development of a democratic Syria.

News of the World • December 8, 07:12 PM • 35126 views

Bashar al-Assad's family left Syria for Russia amid rebel offensive-mass media

Asma Assad and her three children went to Russia while the Syrian President himself remains in the country. The rebels have captured large areas and are approaching Homs, where thousands of people are being evacuated.

News of the World • December 7, 09:45 AM • 22407 views

Ukrainian headscarf day: how a traditional headdress became a global flash mob

On December 7, Ukraine celebrates the day of the Ukrainian headscarf, founded in 2019. The holiday became an international flash mob and set a national record for the number of women in traditional headscarves.

Society • December 7, 08:37 AM • 22278 views

Shooting near Israeli Embassy in Jordan: shooter killed

In the Rabia district of Amman, an unknown person opened fire on a police patrol near the Israeli Embassy. As a result of the attack, which the authorities are classifying as a terrorist attack, three policemen were wounded and the attacker was shot dead.

News of the World • November 24, 07:30 AM • 18609 views

Shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan: police officers wounded

In Amman, an armed man opened fire near the Israeli Embassy, wounding three police officers. The attacker was shot dead, and the area around the incident was cordoned off by law enforcement.

Crimes and emergencies • November 24, 04:02 AM • 47319 views

US Secretary of State Blinken to meet with leaders of three Middle Eastern countries in London - CNN

US Secretary of State Blinken will meet in London with representatives of Jordan, the UAE and Lebanon. They will discuss the situation in Gaza and the military campaign against Hezbollah.

News of the World • October 25, 01:15 AM • 20913 views

Far from the borders of the empire: a rare treasure trove of Roman coins found in the German mountains

A treasure trove of nearly 3,000 Roman coins from the third century AD has been discovered in Germany outside the borders of the empire. The discovery was made in the Westerwald Mountains, far from the known settlements of the time, which raises questions among scientists.

Culture • October 19, 12:35 AM • 22904 views

Tomb and bowl similar to the “Holy Grail” found in Jordan

Archaeologists have discovered a tomb with human remains and a ceramic vessel similar to the Holy Grail under the Treasury in Petra. The discovery may reveal the secrets of the building and shed light on the origin of the Nabataeans.

Culture • October 17, 02:00 AM • 40742 views

Dubai airline bans transportation of pagers after they explode in Lebanon

Emirates Airlines banned the transportation of pagers and walkie-talkies after a series of explosions in Lebanon. The airline also suspended flights to Lebanon, Iraq and Iran due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

News of the World • October 5, 08:50 PM • 27047 views

The Netherlands says goodbye to F-16s: Fighter jets that have served for 45 years are being transferred to Ukraine

The Netherlands has officially said goodbye to the F-16 after 45 years of service. The last 14 fighters will be transferred to Ukraine, and 18 will be used to train Ukrainian pilots in Romania.

War • September 28, 02:22 AM • 69260 views

First case of polio in a child in 25 years detected in Gaza Strip

A 10-month-old unvaccinated child in the Gaza Strip is diagnosed with polio, the first case in 25 years. The UN calls for seven-day pauses in the fighting to vaccinate children after the virus is found in sewage.

News of the World • August 17, 12:47 AM • 24998 views

Biden convenes national security team over threat of Iranian attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden meets with the national security team over a possible Iranian attack on Israel. The United States is ready to support Israel in the event of an attack, working to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

War • August 6, 05:05 AM • 126176 views

UN dismisses 9 UNRWA employees for possible involvement in Hamas attacks

Nine UNRWA employees were dismissed on suspicion of involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The UN conducted an investigation against 19 employees of the agency, finding evidence of possible involvement.

War • August 5, 11:28 PM • 37567 views

Axios: Blinken warns G7 partners of possible Iranian attack on Israel on Monday

US Secretary of State Blinken informs G7 ministers of a possible Iranian attack on Israel in the next 24-48 hours. The United States expects Hezbollah and other Iranian allies in the region to participate.

News of the World • August 5, 11:14 AM • 18250 views

Vessels carrying Russian cargo were the main victims of Houthi attacks

19% of the ships attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea came from Russian ports. The rebels attacked ships with Russian cargo and crews, despite promises of safe passage.

War • July 26, 01:32 AM • 37901 views

Palestine receives first batch of aid under the Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine has sent 1000 tons of wheat flour to Palestine as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program. In total, it is planned to deliver more than 7,000 tons of flour and 750 tons of oil to help families in the Gaza Strip.

Economy • July 18, 11:19 AM • 21733 views

More than 1,000 pilgrims died amid extreme heat during the Hajj

The death toll during Khoja in Saudi Arabia this year exceeded 1,000 people, and more than half of them are unregistered believers who made the pilgrimage in extreme heat.

News of the World • June 20, 11:46 AM • 18264 views