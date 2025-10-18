Hamas regains control of Gaza hospital Israel linked to rocket production

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
12:34 AM • 10103 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
11:31 PM • 22025 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 20605 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 26082 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 21889 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 19766 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 19049 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 17032 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 19377 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 20744 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1.9m/s
77%
752mm
Popular news
In the center of Kyiv, men in civilian clothes "packed up" other civilian men: the National Police reactedVideoOctober 17, 05:11 PM • 16191 views
Wave of desertion among occupiers hits Kherson direction - ATESHOctober 17, 05:23 PM • 15210 views
US Secretary of Defense Hegset wore a tie in the colors of the Russian flag at the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpOctober 17, 07:07 PM • 32820 views
"Your mom": White House rudely responded to a journalist who asked who exactly chose Budapest as the venue for Trump-Putin talksOctober 17, 07:22 PM • 15218 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 15324 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 64737 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 89713 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 117129 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 83245 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 107573 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 15601 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 30402 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 59453 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 107093 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 83049 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Fox News
Truth Social
Nord Stream

Hamas regains control of Gaza hospital Israel linked to rocket production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Hamas militants seized the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza after a shootout, regaining control of the area. Israel and local residents consider the hospital a long-standing stronghold of Islamists, using it as an operational base with a tunnel.

Hamas regains control of Gaza hospital Israel linked to rocket production

Hamas militants have once again taken control of a hospital that Israel once linked to rocket production. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

Last week, armed Hamas militants seized the Jordanian Field Hospital complex in Gaza after a shootout with a rival Palestinian faction. They thus regained control of an area that locals and the Israeli military consider a long-standing Islamist stronghold.

Hamas, which the US recognizes as a terrorist organization, ordered all other Palestinians to leave the hospital at gunpoint and took control of the facility and surrounding areas.

- writes The Wall Street Journal.

This was stated by Mohammad Doghmush, a representative of an influential local clan. According to him, the militants "completely took control and restored their positions."

The Doghmush family and the Israeli military claim that Hamas used the hospital premises as an operational base, and nearby there was a tunnel connecting the hospital to underground structures.

- the publication states.

It is noted that during the Israeli army's offensive, the militants left the territory, but as soon as the truce began to take effect.

Jordan denied any links between the hospital and Hamas and stated that it was unaware of the presence of tunnels. The Israeli military confirmed that Jordan was not informed of this activity.

Hospitals in Gaza have repeatedly become centers of hostilities between Israel and Hamas since the war began on October 7, 2023. Israel accuses militants of using medical facilities as shelters and command posts, as well as using civilians as human shields to avoid strikes. The army has repeatedly shown journalists tunnels under hospitals, including Al-Shifa and the European Hospital in Khan Younis.

- the publication reports.

Hamas categorically denies these accusations.

A representative of the Hamas-controlled government in Gaza stated that their forces were clearing the hospital of criminal groups that had seized and looted it after the evacuation of staff. According to him, some forces remained only to guard the property and would later transfer control to the previous owners. He insisted that the hospital was purely a medical facility and had no connection to Hamas.

Many large family clans operate in Gaza, including armed groups, sometimes involved in crimes. Some of them are linked to political forces that oppose Hamas and have long-standing conflicts with it. Some of these groups, according to reports, receive Israeli support as a counterweight to the Islamists.

According to the publication, in early October, the Israeli army showed journalists an underground tunnel near the hospital, which, they said, was used to produce rockets. The military released drone footage showing rooms, equipment, and rocket bodies.

Due to the danger, journalists were not allowed inside, and the Israelis filled the tunnel with concrete on October 9, the day before the troops were withdrawn.

As of now, the Jordanian Hospital is again under Hamas control.

Israel threatens to resume hostilities if Hamas does not adhere to Gaza agreement16.10.25, 08:30 • 3334 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Jordan
United States
Gaza Strip