It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, as a result of which he asked parliamentarians, government officials, together with representatives of civil society, to prepare proposals for defining new and logical approaches to holidays and special days in Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today we spoke with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk. Among other things, I asked Ruslan, together with the parliamentary corps, together with government officials, representatives of civil society, to prepare proposals for defining new and logical approaches to holidays and special days in our calendar. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that "there are bad calendar coincidences, and the war has brought many such changes, when days of tragedies fall on days of professional holidays or when several completely different professional days fall on the same day from Soviet times and the first years of independence."

All this should be put in order. Just as the true Christmas was easily accepted on December 25, so other dates should be fair and correct. - added Zelenskyy.

