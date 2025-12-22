$42.250.09
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 5476 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 18734 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 15938 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 18068 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 20525 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 19667 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20074 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17548 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13439 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Popular news
UNN Lite
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare proposals for new approaches to holidays. He noted that the war has brought changes, and some dates need to be streamlined.

It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, as a result of which he asked parliamentarians, government officials, together with representatives of civil society, to prepare proposals for defining new and logical approaches to holidays and special days in Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today we spoke with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk. Among other things, I asked Ruslan, together with the parliamentary corps, together with government officials, representatives of civil society, to prepare proposals for defining new and logical approaches to holidays and special days in our calendar.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that "there are bad calendar coincidences, and the war has brought many such changes, when days of tragedies fall on days of professional holidays or when several completely different professional days fall on the same day from Soviet times and the first years of independence."

All this should be put in order. Just as the true Christmas was easily accepted on December 25, so other dates should be fair and correct.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

On Monday, December 22, on the day of the professional holiday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state awards to specialists in the energy sector. The Head of State emphasized that every operating energy facility today is the result of superhuman efforts of repair crews who restore what was destroyed under the constant threat of new shelling.

Antonina Tumanova

New Year
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine