Iran threatens Ukraine over "support for the Israeli regime with drones"

Ibrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, threatens Ukraine over "support for the Israeli regime with drones," UNN writes.

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"By providing support to the Israeli regime with drones," "Ukraine has effectively been drawn into the war and, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran," said Ibrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, on X.

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