Marco Rubio

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10123 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 17665 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57897 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202125 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116443 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 380974 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303763 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243699 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254834 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51507 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65489 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 16865 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37231 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121074 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121881 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202125 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 380974 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249455 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303763 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11088 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37817 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66065 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52063 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121976 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Marco Rubio

American politician and diplomat (born 1971)
This could be a global trade war: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on Trump's new tariffs

New US tariffs could provoke a global trade war. Ukraine needs to maintain free trade agreements, especially with the EU, and possibly start negotiations within the WTO.

Economy • 05:41 PM • 200 views

Rubio admits "markets are crashing" due to Trump's new tariffs, but says they will "adjust"

US Secretary of State acknowledged the collapse of markets after Trump's introduction of duties, but assured that business will adapt. He stressed the need to reboot world trade.

Economy • 01:52 PM • 10061 views

Trump believes that Zelensky and Putin are ready for a ceasefire agreement

According to Trump, there is significant progress in talks about the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukrainians have shown readiness for a ceasefire.

War • 01:33 PM • 9720 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the truce was violated, but peace is closer because the parties are talking. The US is waiting for action from Russia, not dragging out the process.

War • April 4, 01:26 PM • 16681 views

The US has set a time for Russia to respond about its readiness for peace - Rubio

The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Politics • April 4, 12:25 PM • 8138 views

The US is in the process of finding terms that are acceptable to both sides to end the war - Rubio

The US is working to find terms under which Ukraine and the Russian Federation could agree to end the war. Secretary of State Rubio announced this process during a briefing.

War • April 4, 12:04 PM • 6140 views

Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations with Russia - Secretary of State

The US Secretary of State stated that if Russia delays negotiations, the US will not participate in them. Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations.

War • April 4, 11:59 AM • 6912 views

US needs to know if Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make that decision - Rubio

The US will soon know whether Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make the decision. Ukraine has already shown its readiness for a ceasefire.

War • April 4, 11:50 AM • 5054 views

Rubio stated that the US did not talk about the annexation of Greenland

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.

News of the World • April 4, 11:44 AM • 6450 views

Sybiga at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation to force it to peace

Minister Sybiga emphasized that Russia is an obstacle to peace. Ukraine insists on stopping attacks on civilian infrastructure and needs increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

War • April 4, 10:14 AM • 5376 views

Trump offers China tariff relief in exchange for TikTok sale approval

The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.

News of the World • April 4, 05:48 AM • 3486 views

Sybiha met with Rubio at NATO headquarters: informed about Russia's violation of the energy truce

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and discussed Russia's violation of the energy truce. Ukraine is interested in developing investment cooperation.

Politics • April 3, 07:10 PM • 5538 views

Trump supports NATO, the US wants it to be stronger - Rubio

The US Secretary of State stated that Trump is for an Alliance that has strength and resources. Rubio emphasized that NATO members should increase defense spending to 5%.

News of the World • April 3, 10:40 AM • 7690 views

NATO records the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a record increase in defense spending. An increase in spending to 3-4% of GDP for European countries and Canada is also being discussed.

News of the World • April 3, 09:53 AM • 10899 views

US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.

Economy • April 2, 01:57 PM • 22629 views

Former President of Costa Rica had his US visa canceled for criticizing Trump

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias said that the US canceled his visa after criticizing Trump. This happened after accusations against the government of Rodrigo Chaves of being susceptible to pressure from Washington.

Politics • April 2, 03:49 AM • 12274 views

Sybiha will meet with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold a series of meetings with colleagues from NATO countries in Brussels. He also expressed interest in meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Politics • April 1, 12:57 PM • 18377 views

Denmark and the USA will hold the first negotiations after Trump's victory: the FT newspaper found out the details

The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the USA will meet in Brussels. Previously, Trump expressed intentions to control Greenland, which caused tension in relations between the countries.

News of the World • April 1, 09:13 AM • 6897 views

Marco Rubio to attend NATO ministerial meeting to discuss war in Ukraine

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. They will discuss the war in Ukraine, the role of the United States, and strategic risks associated with China.

News of the World • March 31, 09:35 PM • 6852 views

A US court has allowed Musk's DOGE to continue cuts in USAID

A US appeals court has allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to cut staff at USAID. The administration plans to shut down the agency's independent operations by September.

News of the World • March 29, 08:19 AM • 13223 views

It doesn't depend on us: Rubio says the US cannot guarantee a quick peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

The US Secretary of State stated that the terms of the peace agreement depend on Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. The US strives for peace, but cannot set a time frame due to the positions of the parties.

War • March 28, 02:59 PM • 37235 views

Rubio denied the resumption of the program to investigate the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied the resumption of the program to investigate the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, noting that it is not being funded.

Politics • March 28, 02:25 PM • 26316 views

The US has revoked the visas of more than 300 foreign students: what was the reason

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that more than 300 foreign students have been deprived of visas for participating in pro-Palestinian protests. The State Department is actively identifying violators.

News of the World • March 28, 01:51 PM • 18474 views

Maduro called the US Secretary of State an "idiot"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sharply responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over his warning about the consequences of aggression against Guyana. The territorial dispute between the countries has been ongoing since the 19th century.

News of the World • March 28, 02:41 AM • 14888 views

A temporary mayor has been elected in Istanbul after the imprisonment of Imamoglu, protests are expanding

The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.

News of the World • March 27, 07:31 AM • 31540 views

Head of the Pentagon and officials sued over chat in Signal

American Oversight is suing Trump administration officials for using Signal to discuss military plans. The chat contained confidential information.

News of the World • March 26, 08:34 AM • 15875 views

The US State Department stated that Ukraine and Russia will have to compromise

The US is working to cease fire, but for that, according to the State Department, both sides have to compromise. Zelenskyy agreed to a ceasefire against energy infrastructure.

War • March 25, 10:12 AM • 17153 views

Senators urge Trump to transfer $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to Kyiv - media

A group of US senators is pushing for the transfer of more than $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. They are also calling on the Trump administration to encourage allies to take this step.

War • March 24, 11:24 PM • 87061 views

The Times: After the war in Ukraine, there may be uncontrolled arms trafficking

The British publication The Times warns that after the war, Ukraine may face the problem of uncontrolled arms trafficking. Experts fear the country's transformation into an "arms bazaar".

Society • March 23, 11:50 AM • 103489 views

Without face-to-face meetings: the media learned how the "indirect negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia will take place

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but there will be no face-to-face meeting. They will discuss a ceasefire at sea and protection of infrastructure.

War • March 22, 04:18 PM • 199955 views