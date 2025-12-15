Fighting in Congo: M23 group claims capture of hundreds of Burundian soldiers

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
07:26 PM • 604 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
03:22 PM • 19598 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 22739 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 19160 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 18814 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 31083 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 20609 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 21377 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21849 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22362 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.5m/s
87%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 27647 views
Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will changeDecember 15, 10:36 AM • 11124 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 35709 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhotoDecember 15, 01:18 PM • 17094 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 27012 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 31084 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 27049 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 35752 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 86683 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 104246 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Musician
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 26408 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 43422 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 44391 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 48626 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 83391 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

Fighting in Congo: M23 group claims capture of hundreds of Burundian soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group claimed to have captured hundreds of Burundian soldiers during an offensive in eastern DR Congo. This happened after a meeting between the presidents of the DRC and Rwanda in Washington, where they reaffirmed their commitment to a peace agreement.

Fighting in Congo: M23 group claims capture of hundreds of Burundian soldiers
Photo: Reuters

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group claims to have captured hundreds of Burundian soldiers during its latest offensive in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This comes amid ongoing clashes, despite warnings from the administration of US President Donald Trump. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Last week, M23 entered the strategically important city of Uvira near the border with Burundi. This happened shortly after the presidents of the DRC and Rwanda met in Washington and reaffirmed their commitment to a peace agreement.

Bomb blast in eastern Congo kills over 30 after army clashes with militia08.12.25, 21:36 • 3371 view

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that Rwanda's actions violate the Washington agreements and promised to "take steps to ensure promises are kept." Rwanda, for its part, denies supporting M23, although a July UN report stated that Rwanda exercises command and control over the rebels.

We have several hundred Burundian soldiers whom we captured during the fighting, and we intend to return them home 

– said Patrick Busu Bwa Ngwi, the M23-appointed governor of South Kivu province.

Busu Bwa Ngwi noted that Burundi must send an official request for their return, and M23 demands that all Burundian forces "leave our territory and return home in peace." As of Monday, there was no official response from Burundi.

Fighting in Congo erupted hours after Trump-brokered "peace deal"05.12.25, 18:59 • 4134 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
Reuters
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Rwanda
United States
Democratic Republic of the Congo