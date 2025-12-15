Fighting in Congo: M23 group claims capture of hundreds of Burundian soldiers

Photo: Reuters

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group claims to have captured hundreds of Burundian soldiers during its latest offensive in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This comes amid ongoing clashes, despite warnings from the administration of US President Donald Trump. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Last week, M23 entered the strategically important city of Uvira near the border with Burundi. This happened shortly after the presidents of the DRC and Rwanda met in Washington and reaffirmed their commitment to a peace agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that Rwanda's actions violate the Washington agreements and promised to "take steps to ensure promises are kept." Rwanda, for its part, denies supporting M23, although a July UN report stated that Rwanda exercises command and control over the rebels.

We have several hundred Burundian soldiers whom we captured during the fighting, and we intend to return them home – said Patrick Busu Bwa Ngwi, the M23-appointed governor of South Kivu province.

Busu Bwa Ngwi noted that Burundi must send an official request for their return, and M23 demands that all Burundian forces "leave our territory and return home in peace." As of Monday, there was no official response from Burundi.

