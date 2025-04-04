DR Congo has offered the United States exclusive access to minerals and infrastructure projects in exchange for security assistance. Negotiations are in the early stages.
Peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, are planned in Angola. The conflict has been going on since January 2025, thousands of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have left their homes.
The USA has begun preliminary talks with the DRC about access to the country's critically important mineral resources. Congo is offering exploration rights in exchange for government support and assistance in the military sphere.
The Sudanese paramilitary forces RSF and their allies have signed an agreement to establish a parallel government in Nairobi. This comes amid a two-year civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.
The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed more than 200 civilians in three days in areas without a military presence. The attacks took place 85 kilometers from Khartoum, where villagers were shot dead as they attempted to flee across the Nile River.
The fighting of the M23 rebels in the DR Congo has left about 350,000 people homeless. 70% of the camps in Goma have been destroyed, and more than 550 thousand people have been forced to flee from dangerous areas.
The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.
M23 militants and Rwandan troops have resumed their offensive in eastern DR Congo, despite the announced ceasefire. The city of Nyabibwe, 96 kilometers from the capital of South Kivu province, was captured.
An alliance of rebel groups in eastern DR Congo has announced a humanitarian ceasefire. According to the UN, 900 people were killed in the recent battles for Goma, and more than 400,000 became refugees.
More than 1,200 Congolese fled to Rwanda after the M23 militants seized the city of Goma. The conflict resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, including 17 peacekeepers.
In the Kagera region of Tanzania, 9 cases of Marburg virus infection have been reported, and 8 people have died. WHO is awaiting test results from two patients to confirm the outbreak.
The M23 armed group has seized the city of Masisi in the Democratic Republic of Congo, leading to the massive displacement of more than 100,000 people. The situation remains critical, and humanitarian organizations are calling for international intervention.
In 2024, 36,816 migrants crossed the English Channel by boat, 25% more than in 2023. This was the second highest figure since 2018
In the DR Congo, the cause of a mysterious disease that killed 143 people has been identified - a severe form of malaria. 592 cases of the disease have been registered, with a mortality rate of 6.2%.
The trilateral meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Central Africa was canceled due to the refusal of the Rwandan delegation. Rwanda insisted on a direct dialogue between the DR Congo and the M23 rebel group.
Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive Formula 1 title at a ceremony in Rwanda. The awarding ceremony was held in Africa for the first time, where the driver received the cup from the presidents of the FIA and Rwanda.
Epidemic security experts estimate the risks of a Marburg epidemic in Ukraine to be low. No cases of this disease have ever been registered in the country, and there are no conditions for complicating the situation.
A Paris court sentenced 65-year-old Eugène Ruamusio to 27 years in prison for complicity in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. He was accused of organizing killings and inciting attacks on the Tutsi ethnic group.
Under the guise of hotel internships, russia lures young women from Africa to a drone factory. The workers are subjected to exploitation, working without proper protection and under constant surveillance.
An outbreak of Marburg virus with a mortality rate of up to 90% has been recorded in Rwanda. Ukraine's chief infectious disease specialist warns of the difficulties of protection and the risk of spreading outside Africa.
A German medical student and his traveling companion, who arrived from Rwanda, tested negative for the Marburg virus. The 200 fellow travelers were not in danger, but the student will remain in isolation under medical supervision.
A medical student and his girlfriend were evacuated from Hamburg train station with symptoms of the Marburg virus. The couple had recently returned from Rwanda, where an outbreak of this deadly disease was reported.
At the Hamburg train station, the police blocked the tracks due to suspected infection with the Marburg virus in a medical student from Rwanda. Passengers had to leave the platforms.
According to the CDC, 1,200 new cases of mpox were reported in the African Union this week. Since the beginning of the year, the total number of infections has reached 18,737, with 541 deaths.
Thousands of Britons have taken to the streets to oppose far-right anti-migrant protests. The rallies are taking place in many cities across the country in response to the unrest following the attack on children in Southport.
Riots broke out in Southport after an attack on children that left three dead. Protesters clashed with police near a mosque, setting fire to a police van and attacking law enforcement officers.
A new, more transmissible strain of monkeypox, mpox, has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising concerns about its further spread.
Antigua and Barbuda joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, although it was not represented at the Summit.
Rwanda has disappeared from the Swiss list of countries supporting the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.