We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15410 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28001 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64480 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213358 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122385 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391616 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310487 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213699 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131495 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213366 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391619 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254153 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310492 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2878 views

07:44 PM • 2878 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13927 views

05:58 PM • 13927 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45093 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72031 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72031 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57135 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57135 views
News by theme

Congo announced "early stages" of negotiations with the United States on access to minerals in exchange for assistance

DR Congo has offered the United States exclusive access to minerals and infrastructure projects in exchange for security assistance. Negotiations are in the early stages.

Economy • March 22, 01:10 PM • 55921 views

Peace talks between the government of Congo and the M23 rebels will take place in Angola

Peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, are planned in Angola. The conflict has been going on since January 2025, thousands of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have left their homes.

News of the World • March 13, 03:17 AM • 12874 views

US and the DRC are negotiating a deal on mineral resources - FT

The USA has begun preliminary talks with the DRC about access to the country's critically important mineral resources. Congo is offering exploration rights in exchange for government support and assistance in the military sphere.

News of the World • March 8, 09:00 AM • 17808 views

Sudan on the verge of a split: RSF creates parallel government

The Sudanese paramilitary forces RSF and their allies have signed an agreement to establish a parallel government in Nairobi. This comes amid a two-year civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.

News of the World • February 23, 03:42 PM • 24811 views

Mass killings in the south of Sudan: RSF kills over 200 civilians

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed more than 200 civilians in three days in areas without a military presence. The attacks took place 85 kilometers from Khartoum, where villagers were shot dead as they attempted to flee across the Nile River.

News of the World • February 18, 05:53 PM • 32445 views

350 thousand people have lost their homes due to the war in DR Congo: the UN is concerned, the situation in the country is deteriorating

The fighting of the M23 rebels in the DR Congo has left about 350,000 people homeless. 70% of the camps in Goma have been destroyed, and more than 550 thousand people have been forced to flee from dangerous areas.

News of the World • February 14, 04:13 PM • 29390 views

UN calls to stop bloodshed in DR Congo

The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.

News of the World • February 7, 11:28 AM • 23732 views

M23 militants violate ceasefire and seize Nyabibwe town in DR Congo

M23 militants and Rwandan troops have resumed their offensive in eastern DR Congo, despite the announced ceasefire. The city of Nyabibwe, 96 kilometers from the capital of South Kivu province, was captured.

News of the World • February 5, 04:26 PM • 27473 views

Rebels in DR Congo declare a ceasefire for “humanitarian reasons”

An alliance of rebel groups in eastern DR Congo has announced a humanitarian ceasefire. According to the UN, 900 people were killed in the recent battles for Goma, and more than 400,000 became refugees.

News of the World • February 4, 06:53 AM • 23528 views

Thousands of Congolese refugees seek refuge in Rwanda after Goma is captured

More than 1,200 Congolese fled to Rwanda after the M23 militants seized the city of Goma. The conflict resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, including 17 peacekeepers.

News of the World • January 29, 02:16 AM • 30608 views

New outbreak of the Marburg virus has been suspected in Tanzania: 8 out of 9 infected have died

In the Kagera region of Tanzania, 9 cases of Marburg virus infection have been reported, and 8 people have died. WHO is awaiting test results from two patients to confirm the outbreak.

Health • January 15, 02:08 PM • 32494 views

A new wave of conflict in the Congo: More than 100,000 people have fled the fighting

The M23 armed group has seized the city of Masisi in the Democratic Republic of Congo, leading to the massive displacement of more than 100,000 people. The situation remains critical, and humanitarian organizations are calling for international intervention.

News of the World • January 8, 04:09 AM • 23548 views

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in 2024 increased by 25%

In 2024, 36,816 migrants crossed the English Channel by boat, 25% more than in 2023. This was the second highest figure since 2018

News of the World • January 1, 02:15 PM • 24113 views

Undiagnosed “X” disease in Congo is a severe form of malaria - DRC Ministry of Health

In the DR Congo, the cause of a mysterious disease that killed 143 people has been identified - a severe form of malaria. 592 cases of the disease have been registered, with a mortality rate of 6.2%.

Society • December 18, 02:01 PM • 16297 views

Peace summit between DR Congo and Rwanda disrupted due to the refusal of one of the parties

The trilateral meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Central Africa was canceled due to the refusal of the Rwandan delegation. Rwanda insisted on a direct dialogue between the DR Congo and the M23 rebel group.

News of the World • December 15, 04:10 PM • 24919 views

Verstappen received the Formula 1 Champion's Cup at a historic ceremony in Africa

Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive Formula 1 title at a ceremony in Rwanda. The awarding ceremony was held in Africa for the first time, where the driver received the cup from the presidents of the FIA and Rwanda.

Sports • December 14, 09:45 AM • 19382 views
Exclusive

Public Health Center explains whether there is a risk of Marburg virus epidemic in Ukraine

Epidemic security experts estimate the risks of a Marburg epidemic in Ukraine to be low. No cases of this disease have ever been registered in the country, and there are no conditions for complicating the situation.

Society • November 4, 11:31 AM • 159777 views

Former Rwandan doctor sentenced to 27 years for participation in mass killings

A Paris court sentenced 65-year-old Eugène Ruamusio to 27 years in prison for complicity in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. He was accused of organizing killings and inciting attacks on the Tutsi ethnic group.

News of the World • October 31, 11:14 AM • 16981 views

russia is deceptively recruiting young african women to a factory for the collection of "shahed" in tatarstan - AР investigation

Under the guise of hotel internships, russia lures young women from Africa to a drone factory. The workers are subjected to exploitation, working without proper protection and under constant surveillance.

War • October 10, 08:42 AM • 11826 views
Exclusive

Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya spoke about the Marburg virus and the risks of its spread outside Africa

An outbreak of Marburg virus with a mortality rate of up to 90% has been recorded in Rwanda. Ukraine's chief infectious disease specialist warns of the difficulties of protection and the risk of spreading outside Africa.

Society • October 8, 12:55 PM • 130155 views

Hamburg train passengers test negative for Marburg virus

A German medical student and his traveling companion, who arrived from Rwanda, tested negative for the Marburg virus. The 200 fellow travelers were not in danger, but the student will remain in isolation under medical supervision.

Health • October 3, 10:58 AM • 16025 views

In Germany, a couple is tested for infection with the deadly African Marburg virus

A medical student and his girlfriend were evacuated from Hamburg train station with symptoms of the Marburg virus. The couple had recently returned from Rwanda, where an outbreak of this deadly disease was reported.

Health • October 3, 07:37 AM • 15061 views

Hamburg railroad tracks closed due to suspected dangerous virus

At the Hamburg train station, the police blocked the tracks due to suspected infection with the Marburg virus in a medical student from Rwanda. Passengers had to leave the platforms.

News of the World • October 2, 06:55 PM • 18888 views

Another 1,200 cases of monkeypox detected in Africa over the week

According to the CDC, 1,200 new cases of mpox were reported in the African Union this week. Since the beginning of the year, the total number of infections has reached 18,737, with 541 deaths.

News of the World • August 18, 05:37 PM • 26305 views

Opponents of anti-migrant protests take to the streets in the UK

Thousands of Britons have taken to the streets to oppose far-right anti-migrant protests. The rallies are taking place in many cities across the country in response to the unrest following the attack on children in Southport.

Society • August 8, 01:30 AM • 36369 views

Sky: riots break out in Southport, England, after knife attack on children

Riots broke out in Southport after an attack on children that left three dead. Protesters clashed with police near a mosque, setting fire to a police van and attacking law enforcement officers.

Society • July 30, 10:50 PM • 34469 views

New monkeypox strain "mpox" spreads in Congo

A new, more transmissible strain of monkeypox, mpox, has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising concerns about its further spread.

News of the World • July 7, 01:27 PM • 20489 views

Zelenskyy: Antigua and Barbuda joined the Peace Summit communiqué

Antigua and Barbuda joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, although it was not represented at the Summit.

Politics • June 19, 08:20 AM • 30632 views

Rwanda has disappeared from the list of countries that supported the Global Peace Summit communiqué

Rwanda has disappeared from the Swiss list of countries supporting the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.

Politics • June 18, 03:20 AM • 124671 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views