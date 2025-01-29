Thousands of Congolese refugees seek refuge in Rwanda after Goma is captured

Refugees from Congo are seeking refuge in Rwanda after the capture of Goma, AFP reports, UNN reports.

Details

Refugees and Congolese soldiers who surrendered to the Rwandan border in an attempt to find a safe place after M23 militants took control of the city of Goma and the local airport.

The Rwandan authorities have officially accepted approximately 1,200 people fleeing the conflict. Meanwhile, the situation in the region remains tense: in the last few days alone, more than a hundred people have been killed and nearly a thousand more injured. Among the victims are 17 peacekeepers.

Armed confrontation between Congolese government forces and M23 has been going on since the beginning of the year. The UN representatives in eastern Congo declare the threat of ethnic violence, which may further complicate the humanitarian situation in the region.

