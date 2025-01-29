Thousands of Congolese refugees seek refuge in Rwanda after Goma is captured

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78291 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96476 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107376 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130625 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103609 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134718 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103751 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53108 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118649 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58845 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113268 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29623 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78291 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130625 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134718 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166593 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156372 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23776 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27257 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113268 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118649 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140031 views
Thousands of Congolese refugees seek refuge in Rwanda after Goma is captured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 30384 views

More than 1,200 Congolese fled to Rwanda after the M23 militants seized the city of Goma. The conflict resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, including 17 peacekeepers.

Refugees from Congo are seeking refuge in Rwanda after the capture of Goma, AFP reports, UNN reports.

Details

Refugees and Congolese soldiers who surrendered to the Rwandan border in an attempt to find a safe place after M23 militants took control of the city of Goma and the local airport. 

The Rwandan authorities have officially accepted approximately 1,200 people fleeing the conflict. Meanwhile, the situation in the region remains tense: in the last few days alone, more than a hundred people have been killed and nearly a thousand more injured. Among the victims are 17 peacekeepers. 

Armed confrontation between Congolese government forces and M23 has been going on since the beginning of the year. The UN representatives in eastern Congo declare the threat of ethnic violence, which may further complicate the humanitarian situation in the region.

Ukraine condemns rebel seizure of Goma in Congo and is ready to provide assistance27.01.25, 22:57 • 62928 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
ruandaRwanda
democratic-republic-of-the-congoDemocratic Republic of the Congo

