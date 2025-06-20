World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU

Every year on June 20, World Refugee Day is observed, established by the United Nations. This day is intended to draw the international community's attention to the fate of people forced to leave their homes due to armed conflicts and persecution. This date holds particular significance for Ukraine: as of the beginning of the year, almost 4.3 million Ukrainians had received temporary protection in EU countries. The largest numbers of Ukrainian refugees are currently in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic. This is reported by UNN, citing Eurostat data.

As of January 31, 2025, almost 4.3 million Ukrainians, who were forced to leave their homes in Ukraine due to Russian aggression, were under temporary protection in EU countries.

The largest number of Ukrainians were accepted by:

Germany - 1,170,250 people (27.3%);

Poland - 993,015 people (23.2%);

Czech Republic - 394,985 people (9.2%).

In January, a slight increase in the total number of refugees in EU countries was recorded - by 25,530 people (+0.6%). The largest increase was observed in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Spain. At the same time, their numbers decreased in Denmark, France, Austria, and Lithuania.

"Citizens of Ukraine constitute over 98.4% of all individuals granted temporary protection in the EU," the report states. Among them:

women - 44.8%;

children - 31.8%;

men - 23.4%.

Per 1,000 residents of EU countries, the highest concentration of Ukrainians is in the Czech Republic (36.2), Poland (27.1), and Estonia (26.0), while the average for the EU is 9.5.

During the first quarter of 2025, the European Union granted protection status in the first instance to 66,315 asylum seekers – this is a third less than at the end of 2024. The most frequent recipients of status were Afghans, Venezuelans, and Ukrainians.

According to estimates by the Center for Economic Strategy, as of the end of November 2024, 5.2 million Ukrainian refugees remained abroad. The majority (3.7 million) left through the western borders, and another 239,000 – through Russia or Belarus.

Additionally, about 1.3 million Ukrainians became refugees in Russia or Belarus, according to UN data.

Ministry for the Return of Ukrainians

In December 2024, the Ministry of National Unity officially began operations in Ukraine, headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was also appointed Deputy Prime Minister. Its main goal, as stated, is to unite Ukrainians worldwide and create conditions for their return home.

The idea to establish such a ministry was discussed in the summer of 2024. In particular, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly spoke about launching a "ministry of unity" or a "ministry of return."

"We cannot force anyone to return. It is impossible. The only motivation to return to Ukraine is a successful Ukraine and love for one's Motherland. Only these two factors can prompt Ukrainians to seriously consider such a decision. There has been no coercion and there will be none," Chernyshov emphasized in an interview with Euronews.

The minister also commented on the European Commission's initiative to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until March 2027. In his opinion, this decision creates "over 20 months of clarity" for Ukrainians to plan their lives abroad and potential return home.

"For some, the main thing is peace – stable and lasting. For others, it is a matter of economic development, the labor market, better employment, new jobs, economic breakthroughs. For others, it is European integration. But if we move forward on this path, most Ukrainians will seriously consider returning to Ukraine," Chernyshov believes.

Another direction of this policy was the introduction of multiple citizenship, which was adopted on June 18, 2025. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, such a step meets the demands of the Ukrainian diaspora and is an adequate response to demographic challenges.

"There are no risks in this. It is an absolutely civilized modern law. A reform that adds Ukraine to the list of civilized countries. And I am glad that this week it has every chance to happen," Chernyshov stressed.

The government hopes that through systemic reforms, economic growth, and the post-war recovery process, Ukraine will become a country to which millions of citizens will want to return voluntarily.