$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
07:30 AM • 3378 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 13024 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14615 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 35161 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 92289 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 94072 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90294 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 93776 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 169181 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 71791 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
8.9m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Odesa and Sumy with attack drones: fires broke out in the citiesJune 19, 10:39 PM • 16394 views
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 38695 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 19843 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case02:48 AM • 15410 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 6452 views
Publications
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 3378 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 125058 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 137883 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 169181 views
How kindergartens will work in the 2025-2026 academic yearJune 19, 08:45 AM • 198015 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 48265 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 70947 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 192419 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 238702 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 225145 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3284 views

Nearly 4.3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries as of the end of January 2025. The largest number of Ukrainians are in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic, where their numbers are increasing.

World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU

Every year on June 20, World Refugee Day is observed, established by the United Nations. This day is intended to draw the international community's attention to the fate of people forced to leave their homes due to armed conflicts and persecution. This date holds particular significance for Ukraine: as of the beginning of the year, almost 4.3 million Ukrainians had received temporary protection in EU countries. The largest numbers of Ukrainian refugees are currently in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic. This is reported by UNN, citing Eurostat data.

As of January 31, 2025, almost 4.3 million Ukrainians, who were forced to leave their homes in Ukraine due to Russian aggression, were under temporary protection in EU countries.

The largest number of Ukrainians were accepted by:

  • Germany - 1,170,250 people (27.3%);
    • Poland - 993,015 people (23.2%);
      • Czech Republic - 394,985 people (9.2%).

        In January, a slight increase in the total number of refugees in EU countries was recorded - by 25,530 people (+0.6%). The largest increase was observed in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Spain. At the same time, their numbers decreased in Denmark, France, Austria, and Lithuania.

        "Citizens of Ukraine constitute over 98.4% of all individuals granted temporary protection in the EU," the report states. Among them:

        • women - 44.8%;
          • children - 31.8%;
            • men - 23.4%.

              Per 1,000 residents of EU countries, the highest concentration of Ukrainians is in the Czech Republic (36.2), Poland (27.1), and Estonia (26.0), while the average for the EU is 9.5.

              During the first quarter of 2025, the European Union granted protection status in the first instance to 66,315 asylum seekers – this is a third less than at the end of 2024. The most frequent recipients of status were Afghans, Venezuelans, and Ukrainians.

              According to estimates by the Center for Economic Strategy, as of the end of November 2024, 5.2 million Ukrainian refugees remained abroad. The majority (3.7 million) left through the western borders, and another 239,000 – through Russia or Belarus.

              Additionally, about 1.3 million Ukrainians became refugees in Russia or Belarus, according to UN data.

              Ministry for the Return of Ukrainians

              In December 2024, the Ministry of National Unity officially began operations in Ukraine, headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was also appointed Deputy Prime Minister. Its main goal, as stated, is to unite Ukrainians worldwide and create conditions for their return home.

              The idea to establish such a ministry was discussed in the summer of 2024. In particular, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly spoke about launching a "ministry of unity" or a "ministry of return."

              "We cannot force anyone to return. It is impossible. The only motivation to return to Ukraine is a successful Ukraine and love for one's Motherland. Only these two factors can prompt Ukrainians to seriously consider such a decision. There has been no coercion and there will be none," Chernyshov emphasized in an interview with Euronews.

              The minister also commented on the European Commission's initiative to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until March 2027. In his opinion, this decision creates "over 20 months of clarity" for Ukrainians to plan their lives abroad and potential return home.

              "For some, the main thing is peace – stable and lasting. For others, it is a matter of economic development, the labor market, better employment, new jobs, economic breakthroughs. For others, it is European integration. But if we move forward on this path, most Ukrainians will seriously consider returning to Ukraine," Chernyshov believes.

              Another direction of this policy was the introduction of multiple citizenship, which was adopted on June 18, 2025. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, such a step meets the demands of the Ukrainian diaspora and is an adequate response to demographic challenges.

              "There are no risks in this. It is an absolutely civilized modern law. A reform that adds Ukraine to the list of civilized countries. And I am glad that this week it has every chance to happen," Chernyshov stressed.

              The government hopes that through systemic reforms, economic growth, and the post-war recovery process, Ukraine will become a country to which millions of citizens will want to return voluntarily.

              Alona Utkina

              Alona Utkina

              SocietyNews of the WorldPublications
              Belarus
              Oleksiy Chernyshov
              European Commission
              United Nations
              Austria
              European Union
              Denmark
              France
              Lithuania
              Czech Republic
              Spain
              Germany
              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
              Estonia
              Ukraine
              Poland
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9