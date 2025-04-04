Austria and Germany have imposed entry restrictions on Milorad Dodik. Interpol rejected the request for his arrest, despite an international warrant for charges of separatism.
The Ukrainian youth national team did not receive British visas on time. UEFA refused to postpone the match due to a tight schedule, the result will be determined by the regulations.
Ukraine and Austria are planning to launch a new Kyiv-Vienna connection and a train with Austrian carriages to Uzhhorod. The parties also agreed on joint training of Ukrzaliznytsia employees.
On the morning of April 1, near Scheiblingkirchen, a minibus with 8 citizens of Ukraine collided with a truck. Four Ukrainians died, and four others were seriously injured.
Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.
Austrian Raiffeisen Bank transferred 9 billion euros to Russia in January-February 2022. The funds were provided in the form of euros, dollars and Swiss francs, probably to support the Russian economy.
Austrian intelligence has uncovered a large-scale disinformation campaign by the Russian Federation aimed at discrediting Ukraine. A Bulgarian woman, suspected of espionage, is accused of spreading pro-Russian sentiment.
The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.
The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.
Austrian Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger announced the allocation of 5 million euros to Ukraine for demining during her visit to Kyiv. Austria will also provide 2 million euros for the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.
Andriy Sybiga discussed with Beate Meinl-Reisinger the expansion of economic partnership and attracting Austrian business to projects in Ukraine.
Austria will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 million euros to support the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative. The country has already provided almost 300 million euros in financial and humanitarian aid.
The Austrian government has officially suspended the family reunification program for refugees due to the large influx of migrants and public concern. This decision was made to address the migration crisis in the country.
As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger supported the initiative to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. She also stated that neutrality does not protect Austria and called for active participation in EU defense initiatives.
The President of Ukraine will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels and hold a series of important meetings. The agenda of the summit includes the defense of Europe, assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Christian Stocker officially became Austria's new Federal Chancellor after being sworn in in Hofburg. A coalition government of three parties - ÖVP, Social Democrats and Neos - has been formed, although difficult negotiations are expected.
In January-February, the State Tax Service of Ukraine exceeded its revenue target by UAH 21. 9 billion, which is +16.5% of the plan. The general fund of the state budget received UAH 78.8 billion from tax payments in February.
Ukrainians working abroad must declare their income and pay taxes in Ukraine. The personal income tax rate is 18% and the military duty is 1.5%, but double taxation can be avoided if a treaty is in place.
European officials are developing proposals to create a special defense fund to increase military investment. They are considering a “rearmament bank” and a special targeted instrument with a budget of 500 billion euros.
Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with the Ambassador of Austria to discuss cooperation in the tax area. The parties discussed transfer pricing control and exchange of financial information.
The Ukrainian kickboxing team won 6 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals at the WAKO European Cup in Plovdiv. The competition took place from February 20 to 23, and the Ukrainians showed good results in different weight categories.
Aleksandar Dragovic has joined the Austrian Armed Forces to complete his basic military service, which was interrupted in 2011. The footballer will attend the army sports center for two months while continuing to play for Austria.
A 23-year-old Syrian national attacked people in the city of Villach, Austria. The attack killed a 14-year-old teenager and injured five other people, two of them seriously.
The Deputy Head of the OP held talks with a representative of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Ukraine's reconstruction and European integration. Austria has already provided over EUR 800 million in assistance and supports further reforms in Ukraine.
Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.
Ukraine has joined the Confédération Interalliée des Officiers de Réserve (CIOR) as an associate member. The decision was unanimously supported by the heads of national associations of reserve officers of NATO countries.