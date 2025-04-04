$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14749 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26547 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63656 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212056 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121639 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390524 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309707 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213553 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244121 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212056 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390524 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253633 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309707 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2346 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13104 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44231 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71840 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56966 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Austria

News by theme

While Interpol rejected the request to arrest the Bosnian Serb leader, Dodik was banned from entering a number of countries

Austria and Germany have imposed entry restrictions on Milorad Dodik. Interpol rejected the request for his arrest, despite an international warrant for charges of separatism.

News of the World • April 3, 03:31 PM • 11234 views

The Ukrainian women's U-19 team was unable to fly out to the Euro 2025 qualifying match on time: all the details

The Ukrainian youth national team did not receive British visas on time. UEFA refused to postpone the match due to a tight schedule, the result will be determined by the regulations.

Sports • April 2, 06:25 PM • 14209 views

Ukrzaliznytsia: the launch of a new Kyiv-Vienna connection is being discussed

Ukraine and Austria are planning to launch a new Kyiv-Vienna connection and a train with Austrian carriages to Uzhhorod. The parties also agreed on joint training of Ukrzaliznytsia employees.

Economy • April 2, 01:17 PM • 22652 views

Road accident involving Ukrainians in Austria: MFA confirms four victims, consul is working at the scene

On the morning of April 1, near Scheiblingkirchen, a minibus with 8 citizens of Ukraine collided with a truck. Four Ukrainians died, and four others were seriously injured.

Society • April 1, 12:19 PM • 16543 views

Four Ukrainian women died in a horrific road accident in Austria

In Austria, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck. Four women died, and four others were seriously injured and hospitalized.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 12:07 PM • 16903 views

Milk in Ukraine will become cheaper: what is the reason

Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.

Economy • March 31, 04:53 PM • 35736 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587544 views

Glitches in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application: how to solve the most common problems

Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.

Society • March 27, 08:23 AM • 36389 views

Austrian Raiffeisen Bank sent 9 billion euros to Russia before the invasion of Ukraine - media

Austrian Raiffeisen Bank transferred 9 billion euros to Russia in January-February 2022. The funds were provided in the form of euros, dollars and Swiss francs, probably to support the Russian economy.

News of the World • March 25, 06:59 PM • 54247 views

A Russian disinformation campaign against Ukraine has been uncovered in Austria

Austrian intelligence has uncovered a large-scale disinformation campaign by the Russian Federation aimed at discrediting Ukraine. A Bulgarian woman, suspected of espionage, is accused of spreading pro-Russian sentiment.

Politics • March 24, 01:15 PM • 10526 views

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.

Economy • March 20, 01:36 PM • 18953 views

NATO strengthens cooperation with neutral Austria

The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.

News of the World • March 18, 02:13 PM • 11771 views

Austria will allocate 5 million euros to Ukraine for demining - Shmyhal

Austrian Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger announced the allocation of 5 million euros to Ukraine for demining during her visit to Kyiv. Austria will also provide 2 million euros for the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.

Economy • March 14, 04:40 PM • 19074 views

Sybiga discussed the expansion of economic partnership with the head of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Andriy Sybiga discussed with Beate Meinl-Reisinger the expansion of economic partnership and attracting Austrian business to projects in Ukraine.

Economy • March 14, 11:47 AM • 14036 views

Austria will allocate an additional 2 million euros to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative

Austria will provide Ukraine with an additional 2 million euros to support the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative. The country has already provided almost 300 million euros in financial and humanitarian aid.

Economy • March 14, 10:42 AM • 14022 views

Austria suspends family reunification program for refugees due to migration crisis

The Austrian government has officially suspended the family reunification program for refugees due to the large influx of migrants and public concern. This decision was made to address the migration crisis in the country.

News of the World • March 12, 01:36 PM • 45250 views

The EU has granted temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians: which countries accepted the most

As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).

Society • March 11, 07:50 AM • 51766 views

The head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry supported the use of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger supported the initiative to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. She also stated that neutrality does not protect Austria and called for active participation in EU defense initiatives.

War • March 9, 01:27 AM • 25004 views

Zelensky will meet with Rutte on Thursday and participate in the European Council

The President of Ukraine will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels and hold a series of important meetings. The agenda of the summit includes the defense of Europe, assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Politics • March 6, 07:18 AM • 14507 views

Christian Stocker officially becomes the new Chancellor of Austria

Christian Stocker officially became Austria's new Federal Chancellor after being sworn in in Hofburg. A coalition government of three parties - ÖVP, Social Democrats and Neos - has been formed, although difficult negotiations are expected.

News of the World • March 3, 12:26 PM • 24988 views

This is not a coincidence: Ruslan Kravchenko said that the tax service has been exceeding the revenue plan for the second month in a row

In January-February, the State Tax Service of Ukraine exceeded its revenue target by UAH 21. 9 billion, which is +16.5% of the plan. The general fund of the state budget received UAH 78.8 billion from tax payments in February.

Economy • February 28, 06:27 PM • 29684 views

How to tax income abroad: what should Ukrainians know?

Ukrainians working abroad must declare their income and pay taxes in Ukraine. The personal income tax rate is 18% and the military duty is 1.5%, but double taxation can be avoided if a treaty is in place.

Economy • February 27, 11:22 AM • 23168 views

Europe considers creation of a “rearmament bank” or defense fund with British participation - FT

European officials are developing proposals to create a special defense fund to increase military investment. They are considering a “rearmament bank” and a special targeted instrument with a budget of 500 billion euros.

News of the World • February 27, 08:43 AM • 30337 views

Kravchenko: cooperation with Austria will help fight tax evasion in Ukraine

Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko met with the Ambassador of Austria to discuss cooperation in the tax area. The parties discussed transfer pricing control and exchange of financial information.

Economy • February 26, 11:10 AM • 21888 views

Ukrainian kickboxers win 13 medals at the European Cup in Bulgaria

The Ukrainian kickboxing team won 6 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals at the WAKO European Cup in Plovdiv. The competition took place from February 20 to 23, and the Ukrainians showed good results in different weight categories.

Sports • February 25, 11:41 AM • 22870 views

Former Dynamo Kyiv defender Dragovic has received a call-up and will undergo basic military service

Aleksandar Dragovic has joined the Austrian Armed Forces to complete his basic military service, which was interrupted in 2011. The footballer will attend the army sports center for two months while continuing to play for Austria.

Sports • February 18, 01:20 PM • 24327 views

In southern Austria, a 23-year-old asylum seeker stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager

A 23-year-old Syrian national attacked people in the city of Villach, Austria. The attack killed a 14-year-old teenager and injured five other people, two of them seriously.

News of the World • February 16, 01:21 PM • 31958 views

Austria and Ukraine discussed reconstruction and European integration: what was decided

The Deputy Head of the OP held talks with a representative of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Ukraine's reconstruction and European integration. Austria has already provided over EUR 800 million in assistance and supports further reforms in Ukraine.

War • February 11, 04:08 AM • 107945 views

5 important changes in Ukraine from February 1: new limits and tariffs

Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.

Society • February 1, 06:30 AM • 168190 views

Ukraine became an associate member of the largest organization of NATO reserve officers

Ukraine has joined the Confédération Interalliée des Officiers de Réserve (CIOR) as an associate member. The decision was unanimously supported by the heads of national associations of reserve officers of NATO countries.

War • January 31, 06:39 PM • 50678 views