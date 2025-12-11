$42.280.10
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 5532 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 10556 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 14348 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 12800 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 16220 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 14791 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15683 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16359 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 36247 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21893 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Publications
Exclusives
European Commission declined to comment on the report regarding EU countries in the US's "expanded" national security strategy

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The European Commission refused to comment on media reports about the alleged expanded US National Security Strategy. According to the press, the document names Italy, Austria, and Poland as targets for weakening ties with the EU.

European Commission declined to comment on the report regarding EU countries in the US's "expanded" national security strategy

The European Commission did not comment on reports of an allegedly expanded US National Security Strategy regarding the EU, stating that they have no official information on the matter, as announced by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The European Commission was asked about a probable "expanded" version of the US National Security Strategy, in which, as reported in the press, several EU countries, including Italy, Austria, and Poland, were identified as "targets" for weakening ties with the EU. But the European Commission is unwilling to comment on the matter, the publication writes.

We read in the press about this allegedly expanded version of the National Security Strategy. [Since] it comes through the press, we have no information about any official document in this sense. Therefore, you understand that we cannot really say anything about it.

- said the chief spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paula Pinho.

Addition

Defense One previously reported on an allegedly expanded US national security strategy, where "Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Poland are listed as countries with which the US should 'cooperate more... with the aim of distancing them from [the European Union]'".

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
