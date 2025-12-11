European Commission declined to comment on the report regarding EU countries in the US's "expanded" national security strategy

The European Commission did not comment on reports of an allegedly expanded US National Security Strategy regarding the EU, stating that they have no official information on the matter, as announced by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The European Commission was asked about a probable "expanded" version of the US National Security Strategy, in which, as reported in the press, several EU countries, including Italy, Austria, and Poland, were identified as "targets" for weakening ties with the EU. But the European Commission is unwilling to comment on the matter, the publication writes.

We read in the press about this allegedly expanded version of the National Security Strategy. [Since] it comes through the press, we have no information about any official document in this sense. Therefore, you understand that we cannot really say anything about it. - said the chief spokeswoman of the European Commission, Paula Pinho.

Addition

Defense One previously reported on an allegedly expanded US national security strategy, where "Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Poland are listed as countries with which the US should 'cooperate more... with the aim of distancing them from [the European Union]'".