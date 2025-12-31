Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to five

As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, five people were injured, including one teenager. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

It is noted that on New Year's Eve, Russian troops attacked the regional center with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

As a result of the shelling, women aged 44 and 59, two men aged 56 and 76, and a 15-year-old boy were injured. Paramedics provided assistance to all victims and transported one injured person to a medical facility. - the message says.

It is indicated that SES psychologists provided assistance to 7 citizens, including 3 children.

The blast wave damaged a multi-story residential building and passenger cars. Information about the victims is being clarified. - added the rescuers.

On the evening of December 31, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. There was a hit on a multi-story building.

