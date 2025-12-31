Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to five

$42.390.17
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Popular news
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 18911 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 17786 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"December 31, 12:55 PM • 16202 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 7602 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 15772 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 15877 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 65862 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 66587 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 60430 views
UNN Lite
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 15877 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 7768 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 17865 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 18988 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 20357 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to five

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

As a result of the Russian forces' attack on Zaporizhzhia on New Year's Eve, five people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy. The victims received medical and psychological assistance, and one was hospitalized.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to five

As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, five people were injured, including one teenager. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on New Year's Eve, Russian troops attacked the regional center with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

As a result of the shelling, women aged 44 and 59, two men aged 56 and 76, and a 15-year-old boy were injured. Paramedics provided assistance to all victims and transported one injured person to a medical facility.

- the message says.

It is indicated that SES psychologists provided assistance to 7 citizens, including 3 children.

The blast wave damaged a multi-story residential building and passenger cars. Information about the victims is being clarified.

- added the rescuers.

Recall

On the evening of December 31, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. There was a hit on a multi-story building.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in the city31.12.25, 14:28 • 2234 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

New Year
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia