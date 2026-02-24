Stephen King addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion

American writer and master of modern horror Stephen King did not stay away from the events in Ukraine and once again expressed support for Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukraine WOW.

In his video message, published on social networks, King emphasized that his position on Ukraine remains unchanged.

Hello, this is Stephen King. We were with you four years ago — we are with you now. Glory to Ukraine! Be strong - said the legendary writer.

The words of the king of horror became another confirmation of international solidarity with Ukraine and a reminder of the importance of supporting the country in this difficult time.

