06:45 PM • 4444 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 8028 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 7694 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 8662 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 10721 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 12391 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 13290 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 12763 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 22918 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13481 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Stephen King addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

American writer Stephen King expressed his support for Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. In a video message, he emphasized that his position on Ukraine remains unchanged.

American writer and master of modern horror Stephen King did not stay away from the events in Ukraine and once again expressed support for Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukraine WOW.

In his video message, published on social networks, King emphasized that his position on Ukraine remains unchanged.

Hello, this is Stephen King. We were with you four years ago — we are with you now. Glory to Ukraine! Be strong 

- said the legendary writer.

The words of the king of horror became another confirmation of international solidarity with Ukraine and a reminder of the importance of supporting the country in this difficult time.

Recall

Stephen King announced the near completion of "The Talisman 3". The new book will have a connection to "The Dark Tower" series, and the main character Jack Sawyer will be 57 years old. 

Stanislav Karmazin

War in UkraineNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Ukraine