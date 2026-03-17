EU expects progress on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine after the agreement on "Druzhba" - "ideally" this week

The issue of the EU loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine, which Hungary promised to block, may be resolved after the developments around the Druzhba oil pipeline, and even before the bloc's leaders' summit on March 19-20, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Tuesday, writes UNN.

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"Regarding the loan, negotiations are ongoing, and we hope and are confident that we will soon be able to see some progress in these discussions. We will see. Ideally, this should happen before the meeting of the European Council (March 19-20 - ed.)," said the European Commission spokeswoman.

Regarding new restrictions against Russia, Pinho indicated that "we have no news regarding the sanctions package, but we remain committed and are participating in negotiations with the EU Council to approve this 20th package."

She stated this after the EU indicated that it had offered financial and technical assistance as part of efforts to restore the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline after Russian attacks, and Ukraine accepted the offer.

As AFP notes, in a letter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed EU leaders that he accepts "the necessary technical support and funding to complete repair work" on the pipeline, and will invite the head of the Ukrainian state oil and gas company Naftogaz to "advance this issue" with the EU.

Tensions escalated over the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports Russian oil through Ukraine - Hungary and Slovakia accused Ukraine of deliberately delaying its restoration, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán cited this issue as a reason for blocking a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine, as well as a new package of sanctions against Russia.

IMF loan gave EU time to overcome Hungary's veto on €90 billion loan to Kyiv

Orbán, the closest ally of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in the EU, called on the bloc to suspend sanctions on Russian oil and gas to counter rising prices after the war in the Middle East exacerbated the issue of oil supplies.

Orban called on the EU to suspend energy sanctions against Russia due to the oil crisis

The conflict around the pipeline, AFP notes, also erupted amid intensified political attacks by the Hungarian nationalist leader on Ukraine ahead of tense elections on April 12.