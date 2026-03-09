$43.730.0850.540.36
Financial Times

Orban called on the EU to suspend energy sanctions against Russia due to the oil crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1744 views

The Hungarian Prime Minister appealed to the EU to suspend sanctions against Russian energy. Orban accuses Ukraine of blocking oil supplies.

Orban called on the EU to suspend energy sanctions against Russia due to the oil crisis

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent an official letter to the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposing a review of the sanctions policy regarding Russian energy carriers. In his video address on the social network X, the politician stated that the current situation in the fuel market threatens the economic stability of the region and once again reminded that Ukraine allegedly blocks oil supplies. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Orbán, the combination of the cessation of transit through Ukraine and instability in the Middle East creates critical pressure on oil prices in Europe.

Fico threatens to block EU loan for Ukraine and travels to Brussels due to the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline08.03.26, 17:18 • 4800 views

The Hungarian leader emphasized that the "Ukrainian oil blockade" makes it impossible to obtain cheap raw materials via the Druzhba oil pipeline, which forces Budapest to demand an immediate suspension of restrictions on Russian energy. Orbán believes that such a step will help stabilize the domestic market and protect European consumers from further price increases for resources.

The Ukrainian oil blockade and the war in the Middle East are leading to rising oil prices. Europe must act. Today I wrote to Costa and von der Leyen, calling for a review and suspension of sanctions on Russian energy.

- Orbán noted.

Hungary demands EU lift ban on Russian oil and gas09.03.26, 13:18 • 2532 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Europe
Hungary
Budapest
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine