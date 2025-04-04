In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
European Council President Costa stressed the importance of pressure on Russia through sanctions. He plans to discuss this at a meeting of leaders in Paris.
A meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" countries is taking place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening the army. Negotiations on peace, ceasefire and guarantee forces are also being discussed.
António Costa stated that joining the European Union is the best security guarantee for Ukraine. He added that Ukraine is making progress towards EU membership.
The European Commission stressed that the EU's position is clear: Ukraine decides on the terms of peace. Any negotiations about Ukraine must take place only with its participation.
Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.
The French President has announced a summit in Paris next Thursday with the participation of the President of Ukraine. The event will discuss support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions until Russia withdraws its troops and compensates for damages. He called on allies to combat sanctions evasion and put pressure on Russia.
Europe supports Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of peace through strength. The EU is ready to increase pressure on Russia and supports the tribunal regarding the crime of aggression.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with António Costa about Ukraine's participation in the ReArm Europe initiative and accelerating integration into the EU. They also discussed unblocking negotiation clusters.
There is broad political support in the European Union for the initiative regarding new aid for Ukraine. Details are being discussed and work is ongoing in this direction.
At the March meeting of the European Council, EU leaders will discuss support for Ukraine, investments in defense and increasing the competitiveness of the European Union. There will also be an exchange of views on the EU's multiannual budget.
The President of Portugal has announced early parliamentary elections on May 18 after the resignation of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. The Socialist Party is leading in opinion polls.
The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting with Jonathan Powell regarding security guarantees and ceasefire conditions. The parties discussed proposals for halting attacks on infrastructure and maintaining sanctions against the Russian Federation.
The Office of the President of Ukraine is finalizing a preliminary peace plan for discussion with the USA on March 11. The plan is being developed in collaboration with European partners and will include specific security guarantees.
The European Council will hold a meeting on March 21 to reach a consensus on a new financial aid package for Ukraine.
The European Council approved a statement with 5 principles regarding peace negotiations for Ukraine, which was supported by 26 EU countries. Hungary refused to support the document, while Slovakia agreed after amendments were made.
The President of the European Council stated the inseparable connection between the security of Europe and Ukraine. The EU will continue to support and strengthen collective defense, and will be there during future peace negotiations.
In the event of Hungary's veto regarding Ukraine at the EU summit, two alternative courses of action are being considered. The first is approval with a note of Hungary's disagreement, the second is a statement from the President of the European Council supporting all countries except those in disagreement.
The President of Ukraine arrived in Brussels for a special meeting of the European Council on defense issues. On the agenda are military assistance, frozen assets of the Russian Federation, and new sanctions.
The President of Ukraine will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels and hold a series of important meetings. The agenda of the summit includes the defense of Europe, assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Today, a special meeting of the European Council will take place regarding further support for Ukraine and European security. A speech by President Zelensky is expected, along with discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine.
The EU Justice and Home Affairs Council will consider the issue of a tribunal for the russian president and the fight against impunity for war crimes.
The European Union plans to discuss a digital system called the European Entry and Exit System (EES) to control the entry and exit of third-country nationals. The system will include biometric identification and automatic registration of border crossing data.
Ursula von der Leyen will present a plan to increase EU defense spending. Hungary is blocking a €20 billion aid package for Ukraine, but may support a general increase in the defense budget.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at Lancaster House for an international security summit. The meeting is attended by European leaders, including Macron, Tusk, Scholz, and von der Leyen.
The Hungarian prime minister sent a letter to the head of the European Council with a proposal to hold direct talks with Russia on Ukraine. Orban believes that the EU should follow the example of the United States in achieving peace.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni initiates an urgent summit between the United States and its European allies. The meeting is aimed at discussing how to jointly overcome the challenges posed by Russia's war against Ukraine.
European Council President Antonio Costa called Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his verbal altercation with Donald Trump. Costa expressed support for Ukraine and urged Zelenskyy to be “strong and fearless.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is “unthinkable” at the moment. He believes that it would destroy the Hungarian economy, although he does not rule out changing his position in the future.