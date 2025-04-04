European Council

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 304 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 7604 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52303 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192214 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111414 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371478 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298027 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211960 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243245 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254633 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113069 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 192192 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371451 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245261 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298015 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8874 views

05:58 PM • 8874 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33359 views

01:48 PM • 33359 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59919 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46057 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116432 views
“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587538 views

Head of the European Council at the Paris summit called for continued "pressure" on Russia through sanctions

European Council President Costa stressed the importance of pressure on Russia through sanctions. He plans to discuss this at a meeting of leaders in Paris.

War • March 27, 01:00 PM • 16745 views

Summit of the "coalition of the willing" has started: Zelenskyy's Office names the topics of negotiations

A meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" countries is taking place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening the army. Negotiations on peace, ceasefire and guarantee forces are also being discussed.

War • March 27, 10:30 AM • 32646 views

President of the European Council Costa: the best guarantee of Ukraine's security is accession to the EU

António Costa stated that joining the European Union is the best security guarantee for Ukraine. He added that Ukraine is making progress towards EU membership.

War • March 25, 09:22 PM • 17797 views

The EU has clarified its position against the backdrop of Witcoff's statements about the occupied territories: Ukraine decides on the terms of peace negotiations

The European Commission stressed that the EU's position is clear: Ukraine decides on the terms of peace. Any negotiations about Ukraine must take place only with its participation.

War • March 24, 02:41 PM • 12837 views

British Prime Minister announces new meetings to plan a "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine

Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.

War • March 22, 01:03 AM • 24234 views

Macron announces "coalition of the willing" summit with Zelenskyy in Paris

The French President has announced a summit in Paris next Thursday with the participation of the President of Ukraine. The event will discuss support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.

Politics • March 21, 12:15 AM • 13390 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Council to strengthen sanctions against Russia

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions until Russia withdraws its troops and compensates for damages. He called on allies to combat sanctions evasion and put pressure on Russia.

War • March 20, 02:47 PM • 11844 views

The EU, at the level of 26 leaders, adopted a statement on Ukraine amid Hungary's opposition: what's in the conclusions

Europe supports Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of peace through strength. The EU is ready to increase pressure on Russia and supports the tribunal regarding the crime of aggression.

War • March 20, 02:22 PM • 174670 views

Zelenskyy discussed with Costa the rearmament of Europe and Ukraine's integration into the EU

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with António Costa about Ukraine's participation in the ReArm Europe initiative and accelerating integration into the EU. They also discussed unblocking negotiation clusters.

Politics • March 19, 07:51 PM • 15616 views

EU is discussing the details of a new €40 billion aid package for Ukraine, and some more work has been done in this direction - Kallas

There is broad political support in the European Union for the initiative regarding new aid for Ukraine. Details are being discussed and work is ongoing in this direction.

War • March 17, 01:49 PM • 193334 views

EU to discuss support for Ukraine and European defense at March summit: Costa announces Zelenskyy's speech

At the March meeting of the European Council, EU leaders will discuss support for Ukraine, investments in defense and increasing the competitiveness of the European Union. There will also be an exchange of views on the EU's multiannual budget.

War • March 14, 10:27 AM • 15440 views

Portugal heads to its third election in almost three years after Prime Minister's scandalous resignation

The President of Portugal has announced early parliamentary elections on May 18 after the resignation of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. The Socialist Party is leading in opinion polls.

News of the World • March 14, 08:10 AM • 12638 views

Yermak and the British Prime Minister's advisor discussed the peace plan, military and financial support for Ukraine

The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting with Jonathan Powell regarding security guarantees and ceasefire conditions. The parties discussed proposals for halting attacks on infrastructure and maintaining sanctions against the Russian Federation.

War • March 9, 02:19 AM • 38898 views

Ukraine is finalizing a preliminary plan for discussion with the USA in Saudi Arabia - OP

The Office of the President of Ukraine is finalizing a preliminary peace plan for discussion with the USA on March 11. The plan is being developed in collaboration with European partners and will include specific security guarantees.

War • March 7, 08:55 PM • 29645 views

The Euro Council will meet for the next session on military support for Ukraine on March 21 - Stefanishyna

The European Council will hold a meeting on March 21 to reach a consensus on a new financial aid package for Ukraine.

Economy • March 7, 01:23 PM • 12852 views

EU approved a statement following the summit on Ukraine without Hungary: it outlined 5 principles regarding peace negotiations.

The European Council approved a statement with 5 principles regarding peace negotiations for Ukraine, which was supported by 26 EU countries. Hungary refused to support the document, while Slovakia agreed after amendments were made.

War • March 7, 06:35 AM • 118713 views

Kostya: the security of Europe is inextricably linked to the security of Ukraine

The President of the European Council stated the inseparable connection between the security of Europe and Ukraine. The EU will continue to support and strengthen collective defense, and will be there during future peace negotiations.

Politics • March 6, 01:17 PM • 13289 views

EU has two options in case of Hungary's veto at the summit regarding Ukraine - Euractiv

In the event of Hungary's veto regarding Ukraine at the EU summit, two alternative courses of action are being considered. The first is approval with a note of Hungary's disagreement, the second is a statement from the President of the European Council supporting all countries except those in disagreement.

Politics • March 6, 11:23 AM • 18100 views

Zelensky arrived at the EU summit

The President of Ukraine arrived in Brussels for a special meeting of the European Council on defense issues. On the agenda are military assistance, frozen assets of the Russian Federation, and new sanctions.

War • March 6, 10:59 AM • 17528 views

Zelensky will meet with Rutte on Thursday and participate in the European Council

The President of Ukraine will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels and hold a series of important meetings. The agenda of the summit includes the defense of Europe, assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Politics • March 6, 07:18 AM • 14507 views

Today, EU leaders will gather for a special summit: they will discuss support for Ukraine

Today, a special meeting of the European Council will take place regarding further support for Ukraine and European security. A speech by President Zelensky is expected, along with discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Politics • March 6, 05:30 AM • 18068 views

The EU will consider the issue of a tribunal for putin at the meeting on March 7

The EU Justice and Home Affairs Council will consider the issue of a tribunal for the russian president and the fight against impunity for war crimes.

News of the World • March 5, 05:39 AM • 24755 views

The EU will consider the new digital border system EES today

The European Union plans to discuss a digital system called the European Entry and Exit System (EES) to control the entry and exit of third-country nationals. The system will include biometric identification and automatic registration of border crossing data.

News of the World • March 5, 04:29 AM • 29176 views

Hungary blocks €20 billion aid package for Ukraine, von der Leyen may propose more creative approaches - Politico

Ursula von der Leyen will present a plan to increase EU defense spending. Hungary is blocking a €20 billion aid package for Ukraine, but may support a general increase in the defense budget.

War • March 4, 08:00 AM • 97915 views

Zelenskyy and European leaders meet at security summit in London

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at Lancaster House for an international security summit. The meeting is attended by European leaders, including Macron, Tusk, Scholz, and von der Leyen.

Politics • March 2, 02:11 PM • 84098 views

Orban demands “direct negotiations” with Russia “following the example of the United States” from the EU

The Hungarian prime minister sent a letter to the head of the European Council with a proposal to hold direct talks with Russia on Ukraine. Orban believes that the EU should follow the example of the United States in achieving peace.

War • March 1, 02:22 PM • 39253 views

Italy calls for an urgent summit between the US and Europe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni initiates an urgent summit between the United States and its European allies. The meeting is aimed at discussing how to jointly overcome the challenges posed by Russia's war against Ukraine.

War • February 28, 10:26 PM • 42987 views

Costa has an urgent conversation with Zelensky after the events in the White House

European Council President Antonio Costa called Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his verbal altercation with Donald Trump. Costa expressed support for Ukraine and urged Zelenskyy to be “strong and fearless.

Politics • February 28, 09:22 PM • 42772 views

Orban makes a new statement on Ukraine's accession to the EU: what he said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is “unthinkable” at the moment. He believes that it would destroy the Hungarian economy, although he does not rule out changing his position in the future.

Politics • February 28, 09:44 AM • 30099 views