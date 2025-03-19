Zelenskyy discussed with Costa the rearmament of Europe and Ukraine's integration into the EU
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with António Costa about Ukraine's participation in the ReArm Europe initiative and accelerating integration into the EU. They also discussed unblocking negotiation clusters.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of the European Council António Costa. During the conversation, they discussed Ukraine's participation in the initiative to rearm Europe, as well as steps to accelerate Ukraine's integration into the EU, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.
Details
The Head of State thanked for the invitation to participate in tomorrow's meeting of the European Council, which he will join online. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and António Costa coordinated their positions and discussed key issues on the agenda.
In addition, the conversation touched upon Ukraine's participation in the initiative to rearm Europe under the ReArm Europe plan and funding for the purchase of shells.
The Presidents of Ukraine and the European Council also discussed steps to accelerate Ukraine's integration into the EU. Our country hopes for assistance in unblocking the negotiation clusters.
Separately, Zelenskyy informed about a constructive conversation with the President of the United States, during which he confirmed Ukraine's readiness to implement the unconditional proposal of the United States for a ceasefire.
Earlier
After the summit of the "coalition of the willing", European Council President António Costa stated that Europe seeks to ensure Ukraine has a strong position in future peace negotiations.