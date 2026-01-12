The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense did not support the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
11:16 AM • 6016 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 19475 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 26266 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 25511 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 34460 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 40749 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 35601 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32686 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 66892 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 41220 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1m/s
82%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 14309 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 18156 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 22157 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 15533 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 10009 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 10882 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 19475 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 16389 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 23010 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 66892 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Espen Bart Eide
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Italy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 26247 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 22672 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 29228 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 31648 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 87699 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Guardian

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense did not support the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence did not support President Zelenskyy's submission to dismiss Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU. Seven MPs voted for this decision, six against, and two abstained.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense did not support the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence did not support the submission of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as reported by UNN.

The VRU Committee on Defense considered the President's submission on the dismissal of SBU head Vasyl Maliuk…. And did not support this decision 

- the MP reported.

As Zhelezniak reported, only 7 votes were found in support of the submission, 6 MPs voted against, and two abstained.

This does not strongly prevent it from being brought to the floor. It simply means "the committee does not recommend it for consideration by the floor." But (especially considering the Office's adherence to the law), this will not prevent the resolution from being put to a vote, and then 226+ votes will be needed. Although I think there will not be enough votes for this now either 

- the MP summarized.

A submission for the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU has been received by the Rada09.01.26, 20:00 • 3163 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with SBU head Vasyl Maliuk. The head of state actually confirmed Maliuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next.

Who will replace Maliuk? The Presidential Office revealed who will act as the head of the SBU05.01.26, 14:24 • 5064 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine