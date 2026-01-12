The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense did not support the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence did not support the submission of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as reported by UNN.

The VRU Committee on Defense considered the President's submission on the dismissal of SBU head Vasyl Maliuk…. And did not support this decision - the MP reported.

As Zhelezniak reported, only 7 votes were found in support of the submission, 6 MPs voted against, and two abstained.

This does not strongly prevent it from being brought to the floor. It simply means "the committee does not recommend it for consideration by the floor." But (especially considering the Office's adherence to the law), this will not prevent the resolution from being put to a vote, and then 226+ votes will be needed. Although I think there will not be enough votes for this now either - the MP summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with SBU head Vasyl Maliuk. The head of state actually confirmed Maliuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next.

