Who will replace Maliuk? The Presidential Office revealed who will act as the head of the SBU
The duties of the head of the SBU will be temporarily performed by the head of the Special Operations Center "A" Yevhen Khmara, said Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn.
Yevhen Khmara, head of the Special Operations Center "A", will temporarily perform the duties of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to the President of Ukraine, told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk. The head of state actually confirmed Malyuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next.
