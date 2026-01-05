$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 41692 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 44572 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 72340 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 83682 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 61279 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 65961 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63289 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65887 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 58057 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Who will replace Maliuk? The Presidential Office revealed who will act as the head of the SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The duties of the head of the SBU will be temporarily performed by the head of the Special Operations Center "A" Yevhen Khmara, said Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn.

Who will replace Maliuk? The Presidential Office revealed who will act as the head of the SBU

Yevhen Khmara, head of the Special Operations Center "A", will temporarily perform the duties of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to the President of Ukraine, told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

Khmara will temporarily perform the duties

- Lytvyn reported.

Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Khmara: discussed the development of the Security Service and future special operations05.01.26, 14:09 • 448 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk. The head of state actually confirmed Malyuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next.

I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation05.01.26, 14:06 • 536 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy