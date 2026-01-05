Who will replace Maliuk? The Presidential Office revealed who will act as the head of the SBU

Yevhen Khmara, head of the Special Operations Center "A", will temporarily perform the duties of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to the President of Ukraine, told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

Khmara will temporarily perform the duties - Lytvyn reported.

Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Khmara: discussed the development of the Security Service and future special operations

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk. The head of state actually confirmed Malyuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next.

