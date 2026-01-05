$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 39257 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 43328 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 71073 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 82664 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 60788 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 65577 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63194 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65821 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 58009 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Khmara: discussed the development of the Security Service and future special operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

President Zelenskyy met with Yevhen Khmara, head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A". The possibilities for the systemic development of the SBU and future special operations were discussed.

Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Khmara: discussed the development of the Security Service and future special operations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Yevhen Khmara, during which they discussed the development of the Security Service and special operations currently being prepared, as the Head of State announced on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

"I met with the head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Khmara. I am grateful to Yevhen and all our special forces soldiers for their extremely important combat work throughout all the years of the full-scale war. Ukraine is achieving the necessary results in its defense, and all our soldiers who ensure this deserve the greatest respect and gratitude. We will scale up the experience of Ukrainian special forces and the SBU's Special Operations Center "A". Today, I also discussed with Yevhen other opportunities for the systemic development of the Security Service of Ukraine and the special operations we are currently preparing. Glory to Ukraine!" - President Zelenskyy announced.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk. The Head of State virtually confirmed Maliuk's dismissal and hinted at what he would do next.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine