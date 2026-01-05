Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Khmara: discussed the development of the Security Service and future special operations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Yevhen Khmara, during which they discussed the development of the Security Service and special operations currently being prepared, as the Head of State announced on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

"I met with the head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Khmara. I am grateful to Yevhen and all our special forces soldiers for their extremely important combat work throughout all the years of the full-scale war. Ukraine is achieving the necessary results in its defense, and all our soldiers who ensure this deserve the greatest respect and gratitude. We will scale up the experience of Ukrainian special forces and the SBU's Special Operations Center "A". Today, I also discussed with Yevhen other opportunities for the systemic development of the Security Service of Ukraine and the special operations we are currently preparing. Glory to Ukraine!" - President Zelenskyy announced.

