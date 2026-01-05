I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation

Vasyl Maliuk confirmed that he is resigning as Head of the Security Service, but assured that he will remain in the system "to implement world-class asymmetric special operations," UNN reports.

"I am resigning as Head of the Security Service. I remain in the SBU system to implement world-class asymmetric special operations that will continue to inflict maximum damage on the enemy." - Maliuk's statement, published by the SBU, reads.

Maliuk is confident that a strong and modern special service is the key to Ukraine's security.

This is what the changes implemented by the President of Ukraine in the defense sector are aimed at, and I thank him. I believe in a just peace and the prosperity of Ukraine. With great gratitude for the support - to the staff of the Service, all combat brothers and sisters, and the people of Ukraine. Eternal honor to those who gave their lives for our future. I have the honor! - summarized Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

Recall

General Vasyl Maliuk, for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine, transformed the SBU into a capable warring special service of a warring country. Key results:

- SBU special operation "Web," which resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian military aircraft at 4 occupier airfields at once;

- three unique attacks on the Crimean Bridge: using a truck with explosives (2022), Sea Baby naval drones (2023), and an underwater detonation (2025);

- invention of unique Sea Baby naval combat drones. Result: 14 Russian ships hit and the cessation of Russian dominance in the Black Sea;

- the first ever hit on a Russian submarine of the Varshavyanka class in the port of Novorossiysk by a Sub SeaBaby underwater drone;

- elimination of war criminals and traitors. Among them are Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov (General Scooter), Ilya Kyva, Vladlen Tatarsky, Armen Sarkisyan (Horlivsky), Valeriy Trankovsky, and others;

- systematic "deep strikes" by the SBU on the occupiers' oil refining industry, which is a key source of income for financing Russia's war in Ukraine;

- fight against FSB agents in cassocks - over 180 criminal proceedings against representatives of the UOC-MP;

- 128 enemy agent networks were exposed, comprising 563 individuals. Since 2022, the Service's investigators have announced over 3,800 suspicions of treason. The SBU prevents 80% of terrorist attacks planned by Russian special services in Ukraine;

- large-scale self-purification of the SBU under the leadership of Vasyl Maliuk. The Service exposed a dozen Russian agents. High-ranking officials Dmytro Koziura and Oleh Kulinich were personally detained by Maliuk;

- the SBU became one of the most important components of the Defense Forces on the battlefield. SBU fighters, together with other Defense Forces, liberated Kyiv region, Zhytomyr region, Kharkiv region, Kherson region, Snake Island, actively participated in the Kursk operation, etc.;

- the SBU's CSO "A" consistently ranks among the top 3 most effective units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in terms of destroyed equipment and Russian manpower using UAVs. Almost every fifth tank hit by the SOF is on the SBU's account.

Focus on Ukrainian asymmetric operations: Zelenskyy met with Malyuk and confirmed his resignation