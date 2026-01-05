Focus on Ukrainian asymmetric operations: Zelenskyy met with Malyuk and confirmed his resignation

$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 32681 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 39961 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 67659 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 79989 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 59495 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 64671 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63005 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65685 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57940 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 32681 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 285879 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Vasyl Malyuk
Chrystia Freeland
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

Focus on Ukrainian asymmetric operations: Zelenskyy met with Malyuk and confirmed his resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vasyl Malyuk, thanking him for his combat work. The head of state instructed Malyuk to focus on Ukrainian asymmetric operations against the occupier to make this direction the strongest in the world.

Focus on Ukrainian asymmetric operations: Zelenskyy met with Malyuk and confirmed his resignation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk. The head of state effectively confirmed Malyuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next, reports UNN.

We met with Vasyl Malyuk. I thanked him for his combat work and suggested that he focus specifically on such work. There should be more Ukrainian asymmetric operations against the occupier and the Russian state, more of our strong results in destroying the enemy. Vasyl Vasyliovych is best at this and will continue to do so within the SBU system.

 - Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state instructed Vasyl Malyuk to make the direction of Ukrainian asymmetric operations the strongest in the world.

There are resources and proper political support for this. Together, we also discussed candidates to choose a new head of the SBU. Glory to Ukraine! 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Head of SBU Malyuk submitted his resignation - MP05.01.26, 09:11 • 4720 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy