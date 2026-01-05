Focus on Ukrainian asymmetric operations: Zelenskyy met with Malyuk and confirmed his resignation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk. The head of state effectively confirmed Malyuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next, reports UNN.

We met with Vasyl Malyuk. I thanked him for his combat work and suggested that he focus specifically on such work. There should be more Ukrainian asymmetric operations against the occupier and the Russian state, more of our strong results in destroying the enemy. Vasyl Vasyliovych is best at this and will continue to do so within the SBU system. - Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state instructed Vasyl Malyuk to make the direction of Ukrainian asymmetric operations the strongest in the world.

There are resources and proper political support for this. Together, we also discussed candidates to choose a new head of the SBU. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy summarized.

