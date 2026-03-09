$43.730.0850.540.36
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

The Foreign Minister criticized Hungary's bill on the seized assets of the Ukrainian bank. Ukraine promises to punish those responsible for theft and kidnapping.

Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Hungary's desire to "legalize" the stolen funds of the Ukrainian state bank and emphasized that Budapest is sinking into a spiral of lawlessness, UNN reports.

Hungary is sinking into a spiral of lawlessness. After stealing money from a Ukrainian state bank, they are now proposing a bill to "legalize" it. This is a de facto admission that Hungary's actions have no legal basis. They are only adding lawlessness to lawlessness.

- Sybiha stated.

The diplomat emphasized that Ukraine will hold all those involved accountable — not only for the theft of money, but primarily for the cruel treatment of seven Ukrainian citizens in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors

Additionally

Mate Kocsis, a representative of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party, submitted a bill to parliament under which the seized money and valuables of the Ukrainian Oschadbank will remain under arrest until the end of the investigation.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

Hungary stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with armored vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" in Hungary. Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Antonina Tumanova

