The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a long-term medical care project for defenders, which will last until December 31, 2026. The project provides for medical care in hospitals, communities, or at home with the participation of multidisciplinary teams.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will allow foreigners who fought for Ukraine to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract expires. It also provides for the inclusion of the period of military service in the period of residence and the receipt of an immigration quota for those who fought for at least 4 months or were in captivity.
The government is changing the rules for applying for mobilization deferments starting November 1. Automatic extensions and applications through Reserve+ or ASCs are now possible.
Ukraine is launching a mechanism for compensating war risks for businesses. Enterprises from high-risk territories will be able to receive up to UAH 10 million for damaged property, and throughout Ukraine, the state will compensate a part of insurance premiums.
Ukraine plans to raise 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. Funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.
The State Aviation Service of Ukraine is creating a working group to resolve the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8MT (MTV) helicopters. This decision was made after the transfer of support to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which has ties to the Russian military-industrial complex.
Train traffic in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions was complicated on October 24 due to infrastructure damage and traffic restrictions. Combined transportation, backup traction, and bypass routes are being used, leading to delays of up to 2 hours for some services.
In Ukraine, the requirements for confirming the destruction of housing damaged by Russian shelling via Diia have been simplified. Now, one photo with a geolocation error of up to 10 meters is sufficient, and satellite images from the State Space Agency and data from the Defense Forces will also confirm the fact of destruction.
The government has allocated UAH 8. 4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population. This decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling, which will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply.
The Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 8 billion to JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to ensure stable operations under martial law.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a new digital function in the "Army+" application, which allows military personnel to submit an electronic report for changing their place of service between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine. This innovation is the result of joint work of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Preschool institutions will join the digital system "Mriya", which will allow educators and parents to monitor children. This new direction, "Mriya Doshkillia", has been approved by the government to create a unified digital educational ecosystem.
Ukraine has returned 1,000 bodies, which, according to the Russian Federation, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. Law enforcement agencies will conduct examinations and identification of the repatriated bodies.
The Cabinet of Ministers has once again extended the terms of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bilchuk.
Ukraine plans to permanently adopt basic social assistance for low-income families, which involves combining several payments into one. The amount of assistance will be calculated individually, and instead of the subsistence minimum, a basic amount of UAH 4,500 is being introduced.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed medical professionals to retake the unified state qualification exam twice for specialties in the field of knowledge "22 Healthcare" under martial law. This decision was adopted on October 22, and the changes concern the procedure for conducting the exam.
Russian troops attacked a railway station in Sumy with a UAV on the night of October 23. As a result of the strike, two railway workers were injured, one was hospitalized.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law proposing to increase the duration of community service for offenders to eight hours a day. This will allow for faster completion of sentences and expand the possibilities of serving them within the city or region.
Military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can now directly purchase unmanned systems, electronic warfare equipment, and their components. This will accelerate supplies to the front and increase the combat capability of the Defense Forces.
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter. The government extended the PSO until April 30, 2026.
The draft Budget 2026 has been adopted in its first reading. 256 deputies voted in favor.
The heating season has already started in many regions of Ukraine, with Rivne region being the first to "turn on the heating". Some frontline regions are still preparing for heat supply.
Japan's export credit agency NEXI is ready to expand war risk insurance in Ukraine. This is a key step to attract Japanese investments and technologies for the reconstruction of Ukrainian industry and infrastructure.
People's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine completed the consideration of amendments to the State Budget for 2026, having processed 3276 out of 3339 submitted proposals. Tomorrow, a vote will be held on the proposals for the 2026 Budget as a whole.
About 40 people's deputies continue to consider amendments to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". So far, about 50 amendments out of more than 3,000 submitted have been considered, which did not receive the required number of votes due to the lack of a majority.
Former heads of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast will be prosecuted. They are accused of causing damage to the state of over UAH 56 million through VAT schemes organized in 2020–2023.
The "Contract 18-24" program has now been extended to all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Anyone aged 18-24 can choose any brigade to sign a one-year contract.
The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is updating Ukrainian fonts, said Deputy Prime Minister Tetyana Berezhnaya. A working group has been created, the results of which will be presented in the near future.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on increasing the financial provision of the security and defense sector by almost 350 billion hryvnias. Amendments to the State Budget-2025 provide for an increase in financing by 324.7 billion hryvnias, including 301.2 billion for the Ministry of Defense.
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies. Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025.