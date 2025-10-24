Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Foreigners who fought in Ukraine will be able to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will allow foreigners who fought for Ukraine to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract expires. It also provides for the inclusion of the period of military service in the period of residence and the receipt of an immigration quota for those who fought for at least 4 months or were in captivity.