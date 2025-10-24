$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Organizations

Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

News by theme
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for Ukraine's defenders

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a long-term medical care project for defenders, which will last until December 31, 2026. The project provides for medical care in hospitals, communities, or at home with the participation of multidisciplinary teams.

Society • October 24, 06:07 PM • 2702 views
Foreigners who fought in Ukraine will be able to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will allow foreigners who fought for Ukraine to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract expires. It also provides for the inclusion of the period of military service in the period of residence and the receipt of an immigration quota for those who fought for at least 4 months or were in captivity.

Society • October 24, 06:01 PM • 2616 views
Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)

The government is changing the rules for applying for mobilization deferments starting November 1. Automatic extensions and applications through Reserve+ or ASCs are now possible.

Society • October 24, 03:07 PM • 2420 views
Ukrainian businesses can receive up to UAH 10 million in compensation for war risks: how to apply

Ukraine is launching a mechanism for compensating war risks for businesses. Enterprises from high-risk territories will be able to receive up to UAH 10 million for damaged property, and throughout Ukraine, the state will compensate a part of insurance premiums.

Economy • October 24, 02:09 PM • 2544 views
Ukraine needs about €2 billion for additional gas imports - Prime Minister

Ukraine plans to raise 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. Funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.

Economy • October 24, 11:47 AM • 2138 views
The State Aviation Service of Ukraine takes control of the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8 type helicopters

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine is creating a working group to resolve the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8MT (MTV) helicopters. This decision was made after the transfer of support to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which has ties to the Russian military-industrial complex.

Economy • October 24, 11:11 AM • 2856 views
Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions due to shelling

Train traffic in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions was complicated on October 24 due to infrastructure damage and traffic restrictions. Combined transportation, backup traction, and bypass routes are being used, leading to delays of up to 2 hours for some services.

Society • October 24, 04:59 AM • 3358 views
Ukrainians' housing destruction confirmation via Diia simplified: new rules

In Ukraine, the requirements for confirming the destruction of housing damaged by Russian shelling via Diia have been simplified. Now, one photo with a geolocation error of up to 10 meters is sufficient, and satellite images from the State Space Agency and data from the Defense Forces will also confirm the fact of destruction.

Society • October 24, 12:39 AM • 18641 views
Heating season: government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports

The government has allocated UAH 8. 4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population. This decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling, which will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply.

Economy • October 23, 05:23 PM • 2648 views
The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 8 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the needs of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 8 billion to JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to ensure stable operations under martial law.

Economy • October 23, 04:42 PM • 2816 views
Military personnel will be able to submit reports on transfers between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard online – in the "Army+" application

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a new digital function in the "Army+" application, which allows military personnel to submit an electronic report for changing their place of service between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine. This innovation is the result of joint work of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Society • October 23, 02:16 PM • 2338 views
Kindergartens join the digital system "Mriya": will it be easier for educators and parents?

Preschool institutions will join the digital system "Mriya", which will allow educators and parents to monitor children. This new direction, "Mriya Doshkillia", has been approved by the government to create a unified digital educational ecosystem.

Technologies • October 23, 12:44 PM • 1720 views
Ukraine has returned 1,000 bodies of the deceased - coordination headquarters

Ukraine has returned 1,000 bodies, which, according to the Russian Federation, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. Law enforcement agencies will conduct examinations and identification of the repatriated bodies.

Society • October 23, 10:23 AM • 2616 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?

The Cabinet of Ministers has once again extended the terms of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bilchuk.

Politics • October 23, 10:10 AM • 62463 views
Basic social assistance for low-income families: the experimental model is planned to be permanently adopted

Ukraine plans to permanently adopt basic social assistance for low-income families, which involves combining several payments into one. The amount of assistance will be calculated individually, and instead of the subsistence minimum, a basic amount of UAH 4,500 is being introduced.

Society • October 23, 08:10 AM • 3214 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has doubled the number of retakes for the qualification exam for medical professionals.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed medical professionals to retake the unified state qualification exam twice for specialties in the field of knowledge "22 Healthcare" under martial law. This decision was adopted on October 22, and the changes concern the procedure for conducting the exam.

Society • October 23, 07:42 AM • 5888 views
Russia attacked a railway station in Sumy, two employees injured

Russian troops attacked a railway station in Sumy with a UAV on the night of October 23. As a result of the strike, two railway workers were injured, one was hospitalized.

War in Ukraine • October 23, 02:55 AM • 3680 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the duration of community service for offenders to eight hours: the draft law has been approved

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law proposing to increase the duration of community service for offenders to eight hours a day. This will allow for faster completion of sentences and expand the possibilities of serving them within the city or region.

Politics • October 22, 07:03 PM • 2832 views
Government simplified the procedure for purchasing drones and EW for the front – Ministry of Defense

Military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can now directly purchase unmanned systems, electronic warfare equipment, and their components. This will accelerate supplies to the front and increase the combat capability of the Defense Forces.

Politics • October 22, 04:39 PM • 2645 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30

Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter. The government extended the PSO until April 30, 2026.

Economy • October 22, 04:19 PM • 24986 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto

The draft Budget 2026 has been adopted in its first reading. 256 deputies voted in favor.

Economy • October 22, 08:35 AM • 26688 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing

The heating season has already started in many regions of Ukraine, with Rivne region being the first to "turn on the heating". Some frontline regions are still preparing for heat supply.

Society • October 22, 07:30 AM • 37381 views
Japanese agency NEXI is ready to expand war risk insurance for Ukraine's reconstruction

Japan's export credit agency NEXI is ready to expand war risk insurance in Ukraine. This is a key step to attract Japanese investments and technologies for the reconstruction of Ukrainian industry and infrastructure.

Economy • October 22, 01:23 AM • 3707 views
Amendments to the state budget-2026: Verkhovna Rada worked almost until curfew

People's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine completed the consideration of amendments to the State Budget for 2026, having processed 3276 out of 3339 submitted proposals. Tomorrow, a vote will be held on the proposals for the 2026 Budget as a whole.

Politics • October 21, 09:03 PM • 25324 views
MPs are still considering amendments to the state budget: about 40 deputies are in the hall

About 40 people's deputies continue to consider amendments to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". So far, about 50 amendments out of more than 3,000 submitted have been considered, which did not receive the required number of votes due to the lack of a majority.

Economy • October 21, 07:11 PM • 4250 views
Exposed for multi-million dollar VAT schemes: the case of the former leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk tax office has been sent to court

Former heads of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast will be prosecuted. They are accused of causing damage to the state of over UAH 56 million through VAT schemes organized in 2020–2023.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 03:13 PM • 3000 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces

The "Contract 18-24" program has now been extended to all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Anyone aged 18-24 can choose any brigade to sign a one-year contract.

Society • October 21, 02:07 PM • 37140 views
Ministry of Culture is working on updating Ukrainian fonts - Berezhnaya

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is updating Ukrainian fonts, said Deputy Prime Minister Tetyana Berezhnaya. A working group has been created, the results of which will be presented in the near future.

Politics • October 21, 11:51 AM • 3205 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on increasing the financial provision of the security and defense sector by almost 350 billion hryvnias. Amendments to the State Budget-2025 provide for an increase in financing by 324.7 billion hryvnias, including 301.2 billion for the Ministry of Defense.

Economy • October 21, 11:39 AM • 23893 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies. Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025.

Politics • October 21, 10:33 AM • 24751 views