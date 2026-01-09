In Kyiv, water was drained from buildings after the Russian attack, but this is a standard measure and does not mean a prolonged absence of heat - KMDA

In Kyiv, due to damage to critical infrastructure caused by the Russian attack, a significant part of residential buildings and other structures were left without supply, and "water was promptly drained from the building systems in these buildings," but this is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures and does not mean a long absence of heat, the Kyiv City State Administration stated on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Details

The Kyiv City State Administration explained that during emergencies in frosty weather, when the circulation of the coolant temporarily stops, draining water from building heating systems is a mandatory technical action. Water quickly freezes at sub-zero temperatures, and drainage prevents damage to networks and equipment, the explanation stated.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the following is important:

draining water does not mean that there will be no heat for a long time;

this procedure is applied even when the shutdown may last several hours or a day - this is a safety requirement.

"Such government recommendations have been in effect in Ukraine for almost 20 years and are provided for by the Rules for the Technical Operation of Heat Installations and Networks. The decision to drain is made by the person responsible for the technical condition and operation of the heat networks of the business entity in agreement with the energy supply organization," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

This night, January 9, Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration noted, was subjected to a massive combined shelling for the fourth time. And today's night attack, as stated, was the largest since the beginning of autumn - the enemy launched 36 missiles - ballistic and cruise, and almost 250 drones at the city.

As a result of damage to critical infrastructure elements, a significant part of residential and other buildings were temporarily left without supply. Water was promptly drained from the building systems in these buildings to protect the pipelines from damage while the heat is being restored. - stated the Kyiv City State Administration.

Since night, energy workers and other city services, as reported, "have been working in emergency mode at facilities, despite risks and bad weather."

"The situation in the city is extremely difficult, but controlled from the point of view of life support systems. We urge you to refrain from loud statements with shocking headlines and not to spread disinformation, while city utility workers risk their lives and health to return services to citizens, which they have already done repeatedly," the Kyiv City State Administration concluded.

Half of Kyiv's apartment buildings - almost 6,000 - are currently without heating due to critical infrastructure damaged by a massive attack on the capital. There are also interruptions in water supply in the city.

City services are working in emergency mode, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

