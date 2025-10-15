$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:41 AM • 16877 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 32985 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 26838 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 27225 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24338 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18845 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17885 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 34751 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 34767 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13871 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 3364 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 61370 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 40362 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 42528 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 49374 views
News by theme
Autumn holidays in Ukrainian schools may be canceled: Odesa is the first to consider this initiative

Odesa is considering postponing autumn school holidays due to possible problems with electricity and heating in winter. The last week of October will be dedicated to reviewing material without tests or homework.

Education • 05:41 PM • 552 views
Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdown schedules are in effect in almost all regions - Ukrenergo

Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in all regions of Ukraine, except for Donetsk and parts of Chernihiv regions. These are the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Society • 03:38 PM • 740 views
Zelenskyy tells Greek PM about attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Ukraine and Russian strikes on the energy system with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of global unity to end the war and strengthen Ukrainian air defense before winter.

Politics • 03:31 PM • 1182 views
Emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv and three regions - DTEK

According to Ukrenergo's command, emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

Society • 03:02 PM • 1588 views
How to safely use electrical appliances after blackouts: energy tips for Ukrainians

The Ministry of Energy has provided recommendations on the safe use of electrical appliances after power supply is restored. Following these rules will help reduce the risk of overloading the power system and protect appliances from voltage fluctuations.

Technologies • 02:42 PM • 1498 views
Russian strike on Sumy and the region: power distribution disruptions occurred in the region

Disruptions in electricity distribution have occurred in Sumy and the Sumy district. The cause was Russian shelling, as reported by "Sumyoblenergo."

Society • October 15, 09:42 AM • 2272 views
Why emergency power outages occur: an explanation has appearedPhoto

Emergency power outages in Ukraine are caused by Russian attacks on energy facilities, which leads to unstable operation of new connection schemes. YASNO calls for limiting the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours to avoid outages.

Society • October 15, 08:09 AM • 3942 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz

Naftogaz Group reported three massive attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure in the last seven days. The enemy struck thermal power plants, gas production facilities in Kharkiv Oblast, and critical infrastructure in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts.

War in Ukraine • October 15, 07:49 AM • 17885 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: details

Emergency power outages have expanded to additional regions, now totaling at least six. Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions are already implementing emergency shutdown schedules as instructed by Ukrenergo.

Society • October 15, 06:02 AM • 20197 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions

On the morning of October 15, emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine. In particular, this applies to Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.

Society • October 15, 05:19 AM • 28315 views
Continued financial support, implementation of reparational loan mechanism: Svyrydenko met with EU Commissioner

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis regarding financial support for Ukraine and reparational loans. The protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the 19th package of sanctions against Russia were discussed.

Economy • October 14, 07:07 PM • 3160 views
Kyiv plunged into darkness: "apocalyptic" footage of the capital's streets is circulating on social mediaVideo

In Kyiv, power went out in three districts, including the center and Lybidska. The subway switched to backup power due to a short-term voltage drop, but all stations are currently operating normally.

Kyiv • October 14, 06:22 PM • 10466 views
Energy, sanctions, and cooperation development: Svyrydenko announced that the Ukrainian delegation has started working in the USA

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, with a government team, the head of the NBU, and representatives of Naftogaz, is working in the USA. The delegation is participating in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, discussing energy, sanctions, and cooperation with the USA.

Economy • October 14, 05:59 PM • 2518 views
The interruption lasted up to a minute: voltage dropped at some stations in the capital's subway due to power outages

At some stations of the Kyiv Metro, the voltage briefly dropped due to power supply interruptions. The system switched to backup power, and all stations are currently operating normally.

Kyiv • October 14, 05:47 PM • 3082 views
Three districts of Kyiv without electricity: Kyiv City State Administration announced a problem at one of the energy facilities

Due to network overload, a problem occurred at one of Kyiv's energy facilities. Electricity is partially absent in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Pecherskyi districts.

Kyiv • October 14, 05:34 PM • 3330 views
Fire continues at the oil terminal in Feodosia after a UAV attack: 6 tanks are burning – TG channelsPhoto

After the attack of Ukrainian drones on the sea oil terminal in Feodosia, a large-scale fire continues, six tanks are burning. The smoke plume from the fire stretched for 36 km and reached the Kerch Peninsula.

War in Ukraine • October 14, 04:36 PM • 3488 views
Kyiv Metro: there is light at all metro stations, information spread in Telegram channels is fake

Kyiv Metro denied information about the absence of light at stations, including "Arsenalna" and "Khreshchatyk". All stations are operating without failures, and the disseminated information is fake.

Society • October 14, 03:48 PM • 2934 views
Emergency power outages hit seven regions of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and partially in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions. In Zaporizhzhia region, only industrial consumers have been cut off, while hourly outages are in effect in Chernihiv region.

Society • October 14, 03:38 PM • 3556 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk regions. The duration of the power outage cannot be precisely calculated, as this is an emergency situation caused by the military aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Society • October 14, 03:03 PM • 13570 views
Life-Saving Training for Energy Workers: first Aid Sessions Held in Vinnytsia with Support from the Andrii Matiukha FoundationPhoto

Energy workers are undergoing first aid training as part of the "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" program from the FAST project and the Andriy Matiukha Foundation. The training will cover over 1,500 energy workers across the country who risk their lives daily.

Society • October 14, 02:55 PM • 2822 views
IAEA calls on Russia and Ukraine to cease hostilities near ZNPP to restore station operation in two stages – AP

The IAEA calls on Ukraine and Russia for a local ceasefire around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is necessary to restore the external power supply to the station, which has been operating on diesel generators since September 23.

War in Ukraine • October 14, 01:52 PM • 3174 views
"Ukrposhta" launches its own parcel lockers with unique features: what awaits Ukrainians

Ukrposhta has launched a network of its own parcel lockers, which allow receiving and sending parcels, operating in autonomous mode. By New Year, 100 parcel lockers will appear in Kyiv and Odesa.

Society • October 14, 11:19 AM • 12166 views
Zelenskyy: Russia again attacked energy and railway, we need enough air defense, and we count on the actions of the US, Europe, and all partnersPhotoVideo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported another Russian attack on Ukraine, the main target of which was energy. Railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region was also damaged, and a city hospital in Kharkiv was hit by aerial bombs.

War in Ukraine • October 14, 07:00 AM • 3652 views
After the attack on Kharkiv: Belgorod and Kursk regions also suffered strikes and were left without electricity - Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that the Russian Belgorod and Kursk regions were left without electricity. This happened after strikes that also affected Kharkiv, where the enemy hit energy infrastructure and a medical facility.

News of the World • October 13, 08:08 PM • 5302 views
A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv after a Russian strike: social media reports power and water outages

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a large fire in the Saltivskyi district after a Russian strike. Local Telegram channels reported power and water outages.

War in Ukraine • October 13, 07:18 PM • 3994 views
Ukraine will likely need to import electricity after one or two more Russian attacks - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine might need to import electricity after one or two more attacks and is discussing gas imports. The main problem lies in financing these purchases.

Economy • October 13, 05:14 PM • 4175 views
The most difficult situation with energy is in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia: Zelenskyy after the Staff meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed energy restoration at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The most difficult situation is observed in the frontline communities and near the border with Russia.

War in Ukraine • October 13, 03:47 PM • 3687 views
EU considers frozen Russian assets key to supporting aid to Ukraine - Bloomberg

The European Union is considering using about 200 billion euros of frozen Russian central bank assets as the only way to sustainably finance Ukraine. EU leaders aim to reach a political agreement on this at next week's summit, after which work on a legal proposal will begin.

Economy • October 13, 02:55 PM • 3526 views
"Hopelessness in the air": HUR interception revealed apathy among Belgorod residents due to strikes and dronesVideo

The Main Intelligence Directorate intercepted a conversation of a resident of the Belgorod region, who talks about fears and despair due to numerous launches of attack drones. The local population has become accustomed to the constant threat and fears for their own homes and lives.

War in Ukraine • October 13, 02:50 PM • 4178 views
Zelenskyy: Russians told the US they would occupy Donbas by October, but now our troops are advancing

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russians promised the US to occupy Donbas by October-November, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense to protect against Russian air terror.

Society • October 13, 11:39 AM • 4088 views