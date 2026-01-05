Russia complains about daily Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow in 2026

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 17297 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 32742 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 52600 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 37957 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 49071 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 55309 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 60475 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56501 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51520 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 67180 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1.9m/s
82%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime MinisterJanuary 4, 07:05 PM • 4726 views
Trump said the US "needs Greenland for defense"January 4, 07:24 PM • 4262 views
Vučić announced the resumption of operations of the sanctioned Serbian NIS refinery with a Russian stakeJanuary 4, 07:43 PM • 3422 views
Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directionsJanuary 4, 08:17 PM • 6660 views
Denmark calls Trump's new statements on Greenland "absolutely absurd"January 4, 08:29 PM • 3270 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 98313 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 116953 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 125957 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 261746 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 197664 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 15515 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 13392 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 14997 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 24928 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 71963 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Gold

Russia complains about daily Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Russia claims that Ukraine has been attacking Moscow daily with drones since the beginning of 2026, considering it an escalation. By January 4, 437 drones were allegedly shot down over Russia, including 57 over the Moscow region, causing flight delays at Moscow airports.

Russia complains about daily Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow in 2026
Photo: Reuters

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has been attacking Moscow daily with drones. The Russian side considers this a serious escalation and a change in Kyiv's tactics - from periodic strikes to a systematic campaign of pressure. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Russian defense ministry, by midnight on Sunday, January 4, 437 drones were allegedly shot down over Russian territory. Of these, 57 drones were intercepted over the Moscow region.

In addition to the capital region, massive raids were reported in the Bryansk (37 units) and Kursk (22 units) regions.

General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery, oil facility in Tatarstan, and occupiers' targets in Donetsk region01.01.26, 12:57 • 3324 views

Due to the air threat, Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports once again suspended operations. This caused delays for about 200 flights at the height of the New Year holidays.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed numerous instances of target interception, but, as is traditional, Russian authorities do not disclose the full extent of damage to military or industrial facilities.

Ukraine's position and context

The Ukrainian side does not officially comment on every attack on the territory of the Russian Federation, but previously stated that long-range drone strikes are a response to Russian terror.

Oil refinery, oil depot and more: Commander of the SBS "Madyar" confirmed the defeat of 10 occupation objects on New Year's Eve01.01.26, 11:45 • 3701 view

The purpose of such operations is to destroy military logistics, fuel bases, and energy infrastructure that supplies the occupying army.

Experts note that the intensification of attacks on Moscow is taking place against the backdrop of the Kremlin's statements about an alleged attempt to strike Putin's residence in late December 2025. Ukraine and the United States called these accusations a fabrication created to justify further massive shelling of Ukrainian cities. 

Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence05.01.26, 05:44 • 1330 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
Russian propaganda
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Vladimir Putin
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Reuters
United States
Ukraine