Russia complains about daily Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow in 2026

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has been attacking Moscow daily with drones. The Russian side considers this a serious escalation and a change in Kyiv's tactics - from periodic strikes to a systematic campaign of pressure. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

According to the Russian defense ministry, by midnight on Sunday, January 4, 437 drones were allegedly shot down over Russian territory. Of these, 57 drones were intercepted over the Moscow region.

In addition to the capital region, massive raids were reported in the Bryansk (37 units) and Kursk (22 units) regions.

Due to the air threat, Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports once again suspended operations. This caused delays for about 200 flights at the height of the New Year holidays.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed numerous instances of target interception, but, as is traditional, Russian authorities do not disclose the full extent of damage to military or industrial facilities.

Ukraine's position and context

The Ukrainian side does not officially comment on every attack on the territory of the Russian Federation, but previously stated that long-range drone strikes are a response to Russian terror.

The purpose of such operations is to destroy military logistics, fuel bases, and energy infrastructure that supplies the occupying army.

Experts note that the intensification of attacks on Moscow is taking place against the backdrop of the Kremlin's statements about an alleged attempt to strike Putin's residence in late December 2025. Ukraine and the United States called these accusations a fabrication created to justify further massive shelling of Ukrainian cities.

