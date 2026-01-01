The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on 10 military and infrastructure facilities deep in enemy territory and in temporarily occupied territories on New Year's Eve - including Russian oil refineries and an oil depot, reported Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the SBS AFU, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The first oil refinery-2026 caught fire at 23:59 to the chimes of worm-eaten clocks, the second was an oil depot - 3-5 minutes later. On New Year's Eve, SBS Birds struck 10 military and infrastructure facilities deep in enemy territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. - Brovdi wrote.

As "Madyar" reported, "a courtesy visit was made by SBS Birds to 5 objects in the TOT and to 5 objects deep in the swamps (information about the damage of which is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)", naming in particular "xxx oil refinery (zzz region, RF) - joint work of Birds of the 1st SBS and the Graf unit, SBS; jjj oil loading terminal (Republic of Tatarstan, RF), 1st SBS".

He also indicated that it refers to "Rovenky oil depot (Luhansk region, TOT) - consolidation of the burning effect, repeatedly, 1st SBS; PS Rovenky (Luhansk region, TOT); KASTA-2E2 radar (Hvardiiske, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, TOT) - a device for air space control, coordinate determination and identification of air targets and air traffic control; RLP AE Hvardiiske (Autonomous Republic of Crimea, TOT) radar point of the Hvardiiske combat aviation airfield and positional area for deployment, preparation for launch of Iskander-M OTRK and launching of Shahed UAVs, 1st SBS".

In addition, according to Brovdi, it refers to "PS Balashivka (Zaporizhzhia region, TOT); two enemy concentration points and a fuel and lubricants depot from the 69th motorized rifle division and the repair base of the 283rd motorized rifle regiment (Valuyki, Belgorod region, RF); TOR air defense system (Donetsk region, TOT), the third destroyed air defense system during December 31, 2025, performed by the Birds of the "Asgard" battalion of the 412th separate brigade "Nemesis"".

