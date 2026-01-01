Russia suffered drone attacks on New Year's Eve: oil refineries and an oil depot were ablaze, explosions were heard in Moscow

On the night of January 1, a number of Russian regions came under drone attack. Fires broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai and an oil depot in the Kaluga region. Moscow also repelled drones, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media."

Details

Footage of the oil depot burning near Kaluga appeared online.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the repulsion of two UAVs that allegedly flew towards the Russian capital.

Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall - the report says.

Recall

On the night of January 1, Russians attacked Ukraine with 205 attack UAVs. The defense forces shot down 176 of them, but 24 hits were recorded in 15 locations.