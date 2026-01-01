Russia suffered drone attacks on New Year's Eve: oil refineries and an oil depot were ablaze, explosions were heard in Moscow

$42.350.03
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 39843 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 49090 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 23732 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 24775 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 23438 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 22100 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 24697 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20749 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18254 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16507 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fiveVideoDecember 31, 09:59 PM • 11407 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in OdesaDecember 31, 10:21 PM • 11010 views
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructureDecember 31, 11:07 PM • 11911 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideoDecember 31, 11:33 PM • 40412 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's EveJanuary 1, 12:38 AM • 8962 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 39835 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 30202 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 73455 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 72773 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 66150 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Rustem Umerov
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Venezuela
Odesa
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 5612 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 6734 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 30204 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 15253 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 22226 views
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Film
Series

Russia suffered drone attacks on New Year's Eve: oil refineries and an oil depot were ablaze, explosions were heard in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

On the night of January 1, a number of Russian regions, including Krasnodar Krai and Kaluga Oblast, were subjected to drone attacks, which caused fires at an oil refinery and an oil depot. The mayor of Moscow reported repelling two UAVs that were allegedly flying towards the capital.

Russia suffered drone attacks on New Year's Eve: oil refineries and an oil depot were ablaze, explosions were heard in Moscow

On the night of January 1, a number of Russian regions came under drone attack. Fires broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai and an oil depot in the Kaluga region. Moscow also repelled drones, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media."

Details

Footage of the oil depot burning near Kaluga appeared online.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the repulsion of two UAVs that allegedly flew towards the Russian capital.

Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall

- the report says.

Recall

On the night of January 1, Russians attacked Ukraine with 205 attack UAVs. The defense forces shot down 176 of them, but 24 hits were recorded in 15 locations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
New Year
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Ukraine