February 27, 07:28 PM • 8458 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 18730 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 24990 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 34862 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 35971 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 38889 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 53337 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46113 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39661 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33751 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
IAEA recorded suspicious activity by Iran at nuclear facilities previously bombed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The IAEA has recorded regular and unexplained work by Iran at enrichment sites attacked by the US and Israel. UN inspectors are denied access, posing a threat to nuclear non-proliferation.

IAEA recorded suspicious activity by Iran at nuclear facilities previously bombed

The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that Iran is conducting regular and unexplained work at uranium enrichment sites that were attacked by US and Israeli forces last June. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Agency Director General Rafael Grossi released a report based on satellite images showing renewed activity at the affected facilities. Since UN inspectors have been denied access to these locations since the end of the 12-day military conflict, the nature and purpose of the ongoing work remain unknown, posing a critical threat to the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Loss of control over Iranian uranium stockpiles

Over the past eight months, the IAEA has been unable to verify the status and exact location of Iranian uranium stockpiles, the enrichment level of which has almost reached the indicators necessary for creating a warhead.

Trump received military options on Iran - report27.02.26, 08:19 • 4026 views

 In his 12-page report, Rafael Grossi emphasized that the loss of continuity of knowledge about nuclear materials at the attacked facilities is a critical problem that needs to be resolved as soon as possible. The lack of transparency from Tehran complicates monitoring and casts doubt on the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program amid preparations for new diplomatic efforts.

Diplomatic confrontation and prospects for negotiations

The situation is escalating ahead of technical talks between representatives of Washington and Tehran, which are to take place next week in Vienna on the sidelines of the IAEA diplomats' meeting.

Despite Grossi's recent meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva, the parties have not yet managed to end the confrontation over inspectors' access to closed facilities. The results of future consultations will determine whether the international community will be able to regain control over Iranian developments, or whether the region will face a new wave of escalation due to the nuclear ambitions of the Islamic Republic.

Talks on Iran's nuclear program reached a stalemate amid US military pressure26.02.26, 23:54 • 5554 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Israel
Geneva
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Bloomberg L.P.
Vienna
United Nations
Tehran
United States
Iran