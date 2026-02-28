IAEA recorded suspicious activity by Iran at nuclear facilities previously bombed

The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that Iran is conducting regular and unexplained work at uranium enrichment sites that were attacked by US and Israeli forces last June. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Agency Director General Rafael Grossi released a report based on satellite images showing renewed activity at the affected facilities. Since UN inspectors have been denied access to these locations since the end of the 12-day military conflict, the nature and purpose of the ongoing work remain unknown, posing a critical threat to the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Loss of control over Iranian uranium stockpiles

Over the past eight months, the IAEA has been unable to verify the status and exact location of Iranian uranium stockpiles, the enrichment level of which has almost reached the indicators necessary for creating a warhead.

Trump received military options on Iran - report

In his 12-page report, Rafael Grossi emphasized that the loss of continuity of knowledge about nuclear materials at the attacked facilities is a critical problem that needs to be resolved as soon as possible. The lack of transparency from Tehran complicates monitoring and casts doubt on the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program amid preparations for new diplomatic efforts.

Diplomatic confrontation and prospects for negotiations

The situation is escalating ahead of technical talks between representatives of Washington and Tehran, which are to take place next week in Vienna on the sidelines of the IAEA diplomats' meeting.

Despite Grossi's recent meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva, the parties have not yet managed to end the confrontation over inspectors' access to closed facilities. The results of future consultations will determine whether the international community will be able to regain control over Iranian developments, or whether the region will face a new wave of escalation due to the nuclear ambitions of the Islamic Republic.

