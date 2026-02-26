Talks on Iran's nuclear program reached a stalemate amid US military pressure

Another round of diplomatic meetings in Geneva ended without a signed agreement due to radical differences in the positions of Washington and Tehran. The United States put forward ultimatum demands for the complete elimination of key Iranian nuclear facilities, while simultaneously building up a strike group of troops in the Persian Gulf region. This was reported by WSJ, writes UNN.

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner voiced the demand for the complete dismantling of facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, as well as the transfer of all enriched uranium stockpiles under US control. The Trump administration insists on creating an indefinite pact that would permanently block Iran's path to creating nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

The Iranian side categorically rejected the idea of exporting fuel abroad and stopping uranium enrichment, citing the right to peaceful nuclear energy, although most of the country's infrastructure was severely damaged during last summer's hostilities.

Building up aviation and navy as a tool to compel peace

In parallel with diplomatic efforts, the White House is demonstrating its readiness for a силовий scenario, deploying an armada of 12 warships led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. According to monitoring services, more than two dozen American fighter jets have crossed the Atlantic to reinforce squadrons at bases in Israel and Jordan.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Washington's concern about Tehran's development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, emphasizing that Iran's refusal to discuss its missile program is a critical obstacle to dialogue.

Prospects for further contacts amid the threat of escalation

Despite the lack of immediate results, mediators from Oman report some progress and plan to continue technical consultations in Vienna next week.

Experts consider the current situation a "last chance" for diplomacy, as President Trump made it clear in his State of the Union address that he is ready to order a military strike if negotiations fail. Tehran, in turn, warned that any attack on its sovereignty would provoke a large-scale military response, putting the Middle East on the brink of a new major conflict.

