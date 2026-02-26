$43.240.02
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 12472 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 15332 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 16174 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 27643 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 17597 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 82156 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 43706 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 51303 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 64153 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
Talks on Iran's nuclear program reached a stalemate amid US military pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Talks on Iran's nuclear program ended without an agreement due to radical differences. The US demands the elimination of Iran's nuclear facilities, increasing its military presence in the region.

Talks on Iran's nuclear program reached a stalemate amid US military pressure

Another round of diplomatic meetings in Geneva ended without a signed agreement due to radical differences in the positions of Washington and Tehran. The United States put forward ultimatum demands for the complete elimination of key Iranian nuclear facilities, while simultaneously building up a strike group of troops in the Persian Gulf region. This was reported by WSJ, writes UNN.

Details

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner voiced the demand for the complete dismantling of facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, as well as the transfer of all enriched uranium stockpiles under US control. The Trump administration insists on creating an indefinite pact that would permanently block Iran's path to creating nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

US holds nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva parallel to meeting with Ukraine - what is known26.02.26, 16:19 • 2374 views

The Iranian side categorically rejected the idea of exporting fuel abroad and stopping uranium enrichment, citing the right to peaceful nuclear energy, although most of the country's infrastructure was severely damaged during last summer's hostilities.

Building up aviation and navy as a tool to compel peace

In parallel with diplomatic efforts, the White House is demonstrating its readiness for a силовий scenario, deploying an armada of 12 warships led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. According to monitoring services, more than two dozen American fighter jets have crossed the Atlantic to reinforce squadrons at bases in Israel and Jordan.

Trump's team is considering scenarios ranging from a compromise nuclear deal with Iran to the elimination of Ayatollah Khamenei21.02.26, 07:21 • 9175 views

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Washington's concern about Tehran's development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, emphasizing that Iran's refusal to discuss its missile program is a critical obstacle to dialogue.

Prospects for further contacts amid the threat of escalation

Despite the lack of immediate results, mediators from Oman report some progress and plan to continue technical consultations in Vienna next week.

Experts consider the current situation a "last chance" for diplomacy, as President Trump made it clear in his State of the Union address that he is ready to order a military strike if negotiations fail. Tehran, in turn, warned that any attack on its sovereignty would provoke a large-scale military response, putting the Middle East on the brink of a new major conflict.

White House envoys Kushner and Witkoff disappointed with morning talks with Iran - Media26.02.26, 20:53 • 2380 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
Israel
Jordan
Donald Trump
Oman
United States
Iran