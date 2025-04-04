A meeting of the released Ukrainian sailors from the crew of the Galaxy Leader, who spent more than a year in captivity with the Houthis, took place in Odesa. The release was made possible by the joint efforts of Ukrainian special services, diplomats and international partners.
The US demands that India unload Russian oil tankers by February 27 and complete financial transactions by March 12. India, the largest buyer of Russian oil, is looking for new suppliers among OPEC countries, the United States, and others.
Yemeni Houthi rebels released 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader, including Ukrainians. The release was mediated by Oman as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Oman discussed the Formula for Peace and freedom of navigation. The parties agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission to strengthen trade ties and expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga proposed to create a food hub in Oman to help Ukrainian products enter the East African markets. The parties discussed the development of relations in the areas of trade, investment and energy.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Oman, Angola, Egypt and South Africa on October 23-28. The purpose of the visits is to promote the Peace Formula, develop political dialogue and economic cooperation.
Iran suspended indirect talks with the United States in Oman due to tensions with Israel. Iran's Foreign Minister said that the talks will not resume until the current crisis is overcome.
The Pentagon is stepping up its military presence in the Middle East by sending the nuclear-powered submarine USS Georgia and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. This is a response to rising tensions in the region.
Sweden and Iran exchanged prisoners with the mediation of Oman: Sweden released a former Iranian official, and Iran released two detained Swedes.
OPEC + countries have agreed to extend most of their oil production cuts until 2025, gradually curtailing them to support the market amid slow growth in global demand.
Iran and the United States held indirect talks in Oman to discuss ways to avoid escalation of regional attacks.
More than two million barrels of russian oil products are stuck in tankers off the coast of Oman due to South Korea's repression of direct imports from russia.
Heavy rains caused localized flooding, disrupting the operation of Dubai Airport, the busiest airport for international flights. Due to the bad weather, schools were temporarily closed in Dubai, and workers were transferred to remote work. An orange alert was issued throughout the UAE.
The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.
The joint naval exercises involving Iran, China, and Russia that will begin on March 12 are aimed at "strengthening regional security" and promoting multilateral cooperation.