We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15858 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29002 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64934 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214019 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122727 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391986 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213770 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244238 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255114 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132015 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214019 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391986 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254399 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310857 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3166 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45543 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72128 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57214 views
Ukrainian sailors return home after a year of captivity by Yemeni Houthis

A meeting of the released Ukrainian sailors from the crew of the Galaxy Leader, who spent more than a year in captivity with the Houthis, took place in Odesa. The release was made possible by the joint efforts of Ukrainian special services, diplomats and international partners.

January 25, 08:51 PM • 37351 views

The US sets a tough deadline for India on Russian oil tankers

The US demands that India unload Russian oil tankers by February 27 and complete financial transactions by March 12. India, the largest buyer of Russian oil, is looking for new suppliers among OPEC countries, the United States, and others.

January 25, 04:57 PM • 91846 views

Yemeni Houthis release the crew of a ship seized in 2023: Ukrainians are among the crew members

Yemeni Houthi rebels released 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader, including Ukrainians. The release was mediated by Oman as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

January 22, 09:57 PM • 33542 views

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Oman discussed the Formula for Peace and strengthening trade ties on the basis of a joint commission

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Oman discussed the Formula for Peace and freedom of navigation. The parties agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission to strengthen trade ties and expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

October 23, 04:18 PM • 21044 views

Ukraine proposes to create a food hub in Oman

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga proposed to create a food hub in Oman to help Ukrainian products enter the East African markets. The parties discussed the development of relations in the areas of trade, investment and energy.

October 23, 10:29 AM • 17968 views

After Turkey Sybiha will continue its tour of Arab countries and Africa: what is known

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Oman, Angola, Egypt and South Africa on October 23-28. The purpose of the visits is to promote the Peace Formula, develop political dialogue and economic cooperation.

October 23, 05:59 AM • 16372 views

In anticipation of Israel's revenge: Iran announces suspension of indirect talks with the US

Iran suspended indirect talks with the United States in Oman due to tensions with Israel. Iran's Foreign Minister said that the talks will not resume until the current crisis is overcome.

October 14, 01:49 PM • 14291 views

Warning to Iran and Hezbollah: The Pentagon is sending a nuclear submarine to the Middle East

The Pentagon is stepping up its military presence in the Middle East by sending the nuclear-powered submarine USS Georgia and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. This is a response to rising tensions in the region.

August 12, 10:53 AM • 23163 views

Sweden and Iran exchange prisoners with the mediation of Oman

Sweden and Iran exchanged prisoners with the mediation of Oman: Sweden released a former Iranian official, and Iran released two detained Swedes.

June 16, 12:04 AM • 109202 views

OPEC + extends oil production cuts until 2025

OPEC + countries have agreed to extend most of their oil production cuts until 2025, gradually curtailing them to support the market amid slow growth in global demand.

June 2, 07:50 PM • 53978 views

The United States and Iran held indirect talks

Iran and the United States held indirect talks in Oman to discuss ways to avoid escalation of regional attacks.

May 19, 01:49 PM • 37658 views

russian oil products stuck at sea due to South Korean repression

More than two million barrels of russian oil products are stuck in tankers off the coast of Oman due to South Korea's repression of direct imports from russia.

May 7, 03:20 AM • 30605 views

Canceled flights and flooded streets in Dubai: large-scale rains hit the UAE

Heavy rains caused localized flooding, disrupting the operation of Dubai Airport, the busiest airport for international flights. Due to the bad weather, schools were temporarily closed in Dubai, and workers were transferred to remote work. An orange alert was issued throughout the UAE.

April 16, 04:18 PM • 19716 views

Ukraine has no ambassadors in 30 countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of

The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.

April 9, 04:27 PM • 87570 views

Joint naval exercises of Iran, China and Russia will begin on March 12

The joint naval exercises involving Iran, China, and Russia that will begin on March 12 are aimed at "strengthening regional security" and promoting multilateral cooperation.

March 11, 01:43 PM • 23877 views