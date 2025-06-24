$41.870.04
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 24151 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 63613 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 60243 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 71917 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 63806 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 49953 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 62628 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59215 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 287939 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120407 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainians are advised to weigh the risks before traveling to the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urges citizens to carefully weigh the risks when planning trips across the countries of the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula. Ukrainians who are in these regions are advised to follow the instructions of local law enforcement agencies.

Ukrainians are advised to weigh the risks before traveling to the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula

Citizens of Ukraine should assess the likelihood of significant danger when traveling to the Middle East. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urges Ukrainians to consider the advisability of their stay in the region amid the tense security situation.

UNN reports with reference to the press services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Due to the tense security situation in the Middle East and on the Arabian Peninsula, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urges citizens to carefully weigh the risks when planning trips and critically assess the necessity of their stay in the countries of the region.

- informs the foreign policy department of Ukraine.

The post states that all citizens of Ukraine who are in the territory of the Middle East and Arabian Peninsula countries should remain vigilant, carefully monitor reports from the competent authorities of the host countries, local and international media, and Ukrainian Embassies.

Please avoid areas near military facilities, respond to alarm signals, strictly adhere to the instructions of local law enforcement agencies, safety rules, and requirements of local legislation.

- writes the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

It is also recommended to always carry identity documents. And in case of absence of a valid passport document, immediately send a message to the e-mail of the Embassy of Ukraine.

The Embassies of Ukraine in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia constantly monitor the situation and interact with local competent authorities.

- states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

UNN reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is clarifying information about Ukrainians in Israel and Iran.

7-year-old Anastasia Buryk from Odesa died as a result of an Iranian missile strike on a residential building in Bat Yam, Israel. The girl was there for cancer treatment. Four more people died, one went missing.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyOur people abroad
Israel
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Oman
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
Iran
