Ukrainians are advised to weigh the risks before traveling to the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula

Citizens of Ukraine should assess the likelihood of significant danger when traveling to the Middle East. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urges Ukrainians to consider the advisability of their stay in the region amid the tense security situation.

UNN reports with reference to the press services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Due to the tense security situation in the Middle East and on the Arabian Peninsula, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urges citizens to carefully weigh the risks when planning trips and critically assess the necessity of their stay in the countries of the region. - informs the foreign policy department of Ukraine.

The post states that all citizens of Ukraine who are in the territory of the Middle East and Arabian Peninsula countries should remain vigilant, carefully monitor reports from the competent authorities of the host countries, local and international media, and Ukrainian Embassies.

Please avoid areas near military facilities, respond to alarm signals, strictly adhere to the instructions of local law enforcement agencies, safety rules, and requirements of local legislation. - writes the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

It is also recommended to always carry identity documents. And in case of absence of a valid passport document, immediately send a message to the e-mail of the Embassy of Ukraine.

The Embassies of Ukraine in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia constantly monitor the situation and interact with local competent authorities. - states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

UNN reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is clarifying information about Ukrainians in Israel and Iran.

7-year-old Anastasia Buryk from Odesa died as a result of an Iranian missile strike on a residential building in Bat Yam, Israel. The girl was there for cancer treatment. Four more people died, one went missing.