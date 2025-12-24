Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.

Law enforcement officers are already investigating at least 6 criminal proceedings regarding possible fraudulent actions, embezzlement of patients' funds, and improper treatment at the scandalous Odesa private clinic "Odrex". Five new cases have been opened based on statements from relatives of deceased patients and people who consider themselves victims of the doctors' actions. UNN learned this from its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

The first case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman was the impetus

On October 25, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the Main Investigation Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical facility in Odesa. According to media reports, it concerns the death of local businessman and developer Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

The OPG noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was later revealed that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and Maryna Bielotserkovska, an oncologist. The investigation, based on expert conclusions, believes that the medical staff made significant errors in providing medical care, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. The businessman died in the clinic on October 27, 2024.

Suspects Maryna Bielotserkovska and Viktor Rusakov are under night house arrest and are obliged to wear an electronic bracelet. "Odrex" assures that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act in accordance with protocols. It should be noted that Maryna Bielotserkovska was dismissed from the clinic less than a month after Adnan Kivan's death.

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients of the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to emerge one after another - people decided not to remain silent anymore. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", relatives of affected and deceased patients tell about their experiences. They also filed statements about crimes with law enforcement agencies.

New criminal proceedings against Odrex

As an UNN interlocutor said, one of the criminal proceedings, No. 42025163030000187, was opened under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group). It already features the new LLC "Medical House Odrex", to which the clinic was re-registered after the investigation into the circumstances of the businessman's death at the clinic became known.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances under which "Odrex" employees allegedly misled a citizen about the chances of saving his mother and seized more than 2 million UAH, keeping her on expensive treatment despite the absence of chances for recovery.

In particular, according to the victim, doctors convinced him that continuing paid treatment would improve the patient's condition, and therefore it was necessary to continue paying for a number of medical procedures, namely intensive care, dialysis, and mechanical ventilation, although other medical institutions confirmed the patient's pre-mortem condition and the futility of further procedures. In addition, "Odrex" convinced the son to refuse an autopsy to establish the exact causes of the patient's death.

Another criminal proceeding No. 42025163030000197 was opened under Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed under martial law or a state of emergency, which caused significant damage to the victim) based on the statement of Khrystyna Totkailo, whose father died after treatment at "Odrex".

Doctors of LLC "Medical House ODREX", as the applicant claims, misled her about the absence of a need for surgery for her father, and also assured her of the necessity of chemotherapy. They promised that her father would recover despite the conclusion of a council of doctors from the capital's "Feofaniya" hospital regarding the categorical prohibition of chemotherapy and the necessity of surgery. Totkailo spent more than 200,000 hryvnias on treatment that led to her father's death.

Criminal proceeding No. 42025163030000200, according to UNN, was opened based on the statement of Olga Melay regarding the operation imposed by "Odrex" doctors and unnecessary pleural punctures on her husband. He died after these procedures. And the treatment cost the family about 150 thousand UAH. The case is also being investigated under Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed under martial law or a state of emergency, which caused significant damage to the victim).

Another case, No. 42025163030000199, under Part 1 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud), was opened based on a complaint from an "Odrex" patient. Despite the fact that the clinic's doctors could not establish a diagnosis, they, according to the applicant, assured her parents that the patient could not be transferred to another medical facility. The treatment cost the family more than 90 thousand UAH.

Criminal proceeding No. 42025163030000202 under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud committed on a large scale) was opened based on the statement of a citizen whose mother also died after treatment at "Odrex". The doctors of the private clinic, despite contraindications, allegedly convinced her to agree to her mother's operation, after which her condition sharply worsened and the patient died. The family spent more than 500 thousand UAH on such treatment.

Thus, law enforcement officers are investigating at least 6 criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims of the private clinic, as well as patients who consider themselves victims of the treatment.

Recall

Former patients and families of the deceased created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their own stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There you can also anonymously or openly tell your story about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex.

However, according to Khrystyna Totkailo, people are trying to be "silenced". According to her information, the Odrex clinic contacted the provider with a demand to shut down the website.