SBU detained NABU employee in Sumy - reasons revealed

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced the detention of its employee by the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the agency.

Details

According to NABU, their employee was in the city while performing official duties within the framework of an official investigation. One of the reasons for the detention is the fact that his parents live in the occupied territory.

The bureau added that before the inspection, he passed all necessary checks, including a polygraph test at the NABU Internal Control Department. During the inspection, questions regarding possible connections or cooperation with representatives of the aggressor state or collaborative structures were checked.

Such actions prevent NABU from documenting the crime and performing official duties within the framework of criminal proceedings. NABU is taking measures to clarify the circumstances of the incident - the statement said.

Recall

In Rivne, the SBU detained a drug-addicted Zhytomyr resident for a homemade bomb near a cafe in the park. The man was recruited by the Russians and wore a military uniform - he faces 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.