October 24, 05:15 PM • 16568 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29128 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23439 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28029 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24577 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40952 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25689 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20035 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28174 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76103 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5328 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19138 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9498 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 10971 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10469 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19235 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40952 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36401 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36797 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76103 views
News by theme
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU

NABU and SAPO notified two lawyers of suspicion of planning a bribe to a judge and unauthorized access to court decisions. Lawyers believe that the case contradicts the Criminal Procedure Code, and the corruption charges are legally shaky.

Society • October 24, 04:47 PM • 19236 views
NBA gambling scandal erodes trust in the league at the start of the new season – Bloomberg

The FBI has made dozens of arrests in 11 US states, including coach Chauncey Billups and player Terry Rozier, in a massive gambling investigation. The scandal undermines trust in the NBA at the start of the season and amid a multi-billion dollar media rights deal.

Sports • October 24, 03:13 PM • 2384 views
A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicionVideo

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.

Society • October 24, 12:49 PM • 2100 views
Attempt to sell an infant exposed in Kyiv: private clinic representatives under suspicionPhoto

An attempt to sell an infant has been exposed in Kyiv, where representatives of a private clinic tried to hand over a newborn girl to a Chinese couple, despite the absence of a genetic link to the father. The couple returned to China with their son, and the girl was left with a nanny in a rented apartment.

Society • October 24, 11:54 AM • 3198 views
Participants of a premium car theft network exposed in 4 regions of UkrainePhoto

Operation Matador, involving Europol and law enforcement agencies from six countries, exposed an international group that stole premium cars in the EU. Searches were conducted in Ukraine, evidence was seized, and individuals involved in the theft of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi E-tron, and other cars were identified.

Crimes and emergencies • October 24, 09:14 AM • 2972 views
SpaceX blocked thousands of Starlink terminals used by cybercriminalsPhoto

SpaceX has blocked over 2,500 Starlink terminals used by cybercriminal groups in Myanmar. Fraudulent networks continue to thrive in the country despite strict measures.

News of the World • October 24, 12:01 AM • 3308 views
250 kg of heroin imported into Georgia disguised as wet wipesVideo

Georgian police seized 250 kg of heroin that was attempted to be smuggled into the country disguised as wet wipes. The drugs were found in 2907 packages of hygiene products during an inspection in Batumi.

Crimes and emergencies • October 23, 05:08 PM • 3154 views
Smuggling worth UAH 17 million: in Lviv region, phones and perfumes were transported under the guise of sausage productsPhoto

In the Lviv region, a smuggling operation involving premium phones and perfumes worth almost UAH 17 million was uncovered. The goods were attempted to be imported from Poland under the guise of sausage products. A resident of Yavoriv district concealed over 400 mobile phones and almost 3,500 bottles of perfume in a minivan.

Society • October 23, 02:41 PM • 2966 views
Former KRAIL head Rudyi suspected of beating pre-trial detention center employee

Ivan Rudyi, the former head of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, has been notified of suspicion of beating an employee of a pre-trial detention center. He is currently in custody in another case, where he is suspected of assisting a Russian online casino, storing drugs, and weapons.

Crimes and emergencies • October 23, 08:26 AM • 2766 views
Trump demands hundreds of millions from US Department of Justice, accusing government of "conspiracy against him" – Bloomberg

Donald Trump is demanding $230 million from the US Department of Justice, claiming that federal investigations violated his rights. He filed two lawsuits: one in 2023 regarding ties to Russia, and another in 2024 after the Mar-a-Lago estate was searched.

Politics • October 22, 07:57 PM • 4981 views
Three inmates arrested in France for death threats to Nicolas Sarkozy in La Santé prison

Three inmates of France's La Santé prison are under investigation for a video threatening to kill former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the death threats, and Sarkozy intends to file a civil lawsuit.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 06:11 PM • 3809 views
Exclusive
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto

Kyiv lawyers, who were wiretapped by NABU in 2023, claim that the Bureau's leadership is trying to prevent them from discussing the case in the media. The lawyers link this to the politicization of the process and NABU's violation of jurisdiction.

Society • October 22, 04:59 PM • 52575 views
Spanish police arrested a gang that stole 1,100 chairs from restaurants

Spanish police have arrested seven people who stole more than 1,100 chairs from restaurants in Madrid and its suburbs over two months. The stolen chairs, worth 60,000 euros, were resold in Spain, Morocco, and Romania.

News of the World • October 22, 03:48 PM • 3322 views
Justice served: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacts to court's decision to arrest director Bilous

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the court's decision to arrest Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Young Theater, who is suspected of sexual assault against female students. Kravchenko emphasized that "justice has been served" after the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Bilous in custody without the possibility of bail.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 02:22 PM • 2342 views
24 tons of fuel stolen, causing almost 1 million hryvnias in damages: two servicemen and a civilian detained in Kharkiv regionPhoto

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have notified two servicemen and a civilian accomplice of suspicion for stealing 24 tons of diesel fuel from a military unit in the Kharkiv region. They sold the fuel for 35 hryvnias per liter, causing almost 1 million hryvnias in damages.

Society • October 22, 01:00 PM • 2536 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ruled to remand Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, in custody without the possibility of bail. He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.

Society • October 22, 12:50 PM • 10316 views
Grew cannabis worth over UAH 3 million in a basement: a group of drug dealers exposed in LvivPhoto

Five men grew and sold cannabis through messengers and mail. Law enforcement officers seized over 1,700 cannabis bushes and 15 kg of cannabis.

Society • October 22, 12:00 PM • 2379 views
Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for drug possession: one of them found evidence of possible cooperation with Russians

Two Ukrainians were detained in Poland for drug possession, but one of them was found to have evidence of possible cooperation with Russian intelligence. He was transmitting photos and coordinates of military facilities to a Russian-speaking person.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 10:26 AM • 2383 views
Election of a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous: the court adjourned the session until tomorrowPhoto

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv postponed the consideration of the petition for the election of a pre-trial restraint for the former artistic director of the Young Theater, Andriy Bilous, until October 22. The prosecution demands detention without bail for the suspect in sexual violence against female students.

Society • October 21, 02:52 PM • 3337 views
Sold "energetically charged" amulets: fraudsters-psychics exposed in Kyiv region

A group of fraudsters who, under the guise of psychics, sold "energetically charged" amulets using the names of famous media personalities has been exposed in the Kyiv region. Two individuals have been notified of suspicions, and three more in absentia; the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Society • October 21, 02:23 PM • 2984 views
Ex-NABU detective, who headed economic security at Ukrzaliznytsia, may be held accountable: state losses reached UAH 77 million – expert

Expert Volodymyr Bondarenko stated that Ukrzaliznytsia lost UAH 77. 4 million on purchases of diesel fuel, coal, and wagons, and also indirectly cooperates with Russians. This happened after former NABU detective Mykhailo Rykovtsev took over the company's economic security service.

Society • October 21, 01:42 PM • 2456 views
In Poland and Romania, Russian saboteurs were detained who planned a series of explosions and arsons in the EU via "Nova Poshta" (New Post)

Polish and Romanian law enforcement officers exposed Ukrainian citizens who worked for Russia and planned a series of sabotages in Europe, sending explosives via "Nova Poshta" (New Post).

News of the World • October 21, 12:52 PM • 2806 views
Director Bilous commented for the first time on the sexual assault scandal: what he said

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion for a pre-trial restraint against Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual assault. Bilous denies all charges, calling them a conspiracy campaign.

Society • October 21, 12:37 PM • 3543 views
Court began selecting a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous in a closed sessionPhoto

A session began in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to select a pre-trial restraint for Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual violence. The consideration of the petition is taking place in a closed session.

Society • October 21, 11:47 AM • 2773 views
"Leaked" air defense and airfield locations in Kyiv and Poltava regions to the Ruscists: another agent detained during additional reconnaissance

The SBU detained a Russian agent in Kyiv who was adjusting air attacks on Kyiv and Poltava regions. He was searching for the coordinates of aviation bases, radar stations, and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Defense Forces.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 10:52 AM • 2607 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

The prosecutor's office will insist on pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail for Andriy Bilous, the former director of the "Molodyy Teatr" (Young Theater). He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 10:26 AM • 23915 views
"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the filing of a motion for a pre-trial restraint against Andriy Bilous, former director of "Molodyy Teatr", who has been charged with sexual violence. The lecturer is accused of crimes under Articles 152 and 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 09:30 AM • 2831 views
Performed penis enlargement surgeries in an old Toyota: "mobile surgeon" arrested in Thailand

51-year-old Pittaya Moolin, known as "Chang Yai Modify," was arrested for performing illegal penis enlargement surgeries in his old Toyota Corolla. He advertised his services on TikTok without a medical degree and performed procedures in unsanitary conditions.

News of the World • October 21, 08:47 AM • 3130 views
Poland detains eight people on suspicion of preparing sabotage

Poland's Internal Security Agency has detained eight people in various parts of the country on suspicion of preparing acts of sabotage. Operational measures are ongoing, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed.

News of the World • October 21, 08:07 AM • 3167 views
Exclusive
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under an article related to sexual violence.

Society • October 21, 05:35 AM • 21583 views