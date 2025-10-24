NABU and SAPO notified two lawyers of suspicion of planning a bribe to a judge and unauthorized access to court decisions. Lawyers believe that the case contradicts the Criminal Procedure Code, and the corruption charges are legally shaky.
The FBI has made dozens of arrests in 11 US states, including coach Chauncey Billups and player Terry Rozier, in a massive gambling investigation. The scandal undermines trust in the NBA at the start of the season and amid a multi-billion dollar media rights deal.
Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.
An attempt to sell an infant has been exposed in Kyiv, where representatives of a private clinic tried to hand over a newborn girl to a Chinese couple, despite the absence of a genetic link to the father. The couple returned to China with their son, and the girl was left with a nanny in a rented apartment.
Operation Matador, involving Europol and law enforcement agencies from six countries, exposed an international group that stole premium cars in the EU. Searches were conducted in Ukraine, evidence was seized, and individuals involved in the theft of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi E-tron, and other cars were identified.
SpaceX has blocked over 2,500 Starlink terminals used by cybercriminal groups in Myanmar. Fraudulent networks continue to thrive in the country despite strict measures.
Georgian police seized 250 kg of heroin that was attempted to be smuggled into the country disguised as wet wipes. The drugs were found in 2907 packages of hygiene products during an inspection in Batumi.
In the Lviv region, a smuggling operation involving premium phones and perfumes worth almost UAH 17 million was uncovered. The goods were attempted to be imported from Poland under the guise of sausage products. A resident of Yavoriv district concealed over 400 mobile phones and almost 3,500 bottles of perfume in a minivan.
Ivan Rudyi, the former head of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, has been notified of suspicion of beating an employee of a pre-trial detention center. He is currently in custody in another case, where he is suspected of assisting a Russian online casino, storing drugs, and weapons.
Donald Trump is demanding $230 million from the US Department of Justice, claiming that federal investigations violated his rights. He filed two lawsuits: one in 2023 regarding ties to Russia, and another in 2024 after the Mar-a-Lago estate was searched.
Three inmates of France's La Santé prison are under investigation for a video threatening to kill former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the death threats, and Sarkozy intends to file a civil lawsuit.
Kyiv lawyers, who were wiretapped by NABU in 2023, claim that the Bureau's leadership is trying to prevent them from discussing the case in the media. The lawyers link this to the politicization of the process and NABU's violation of jurisdiction.
Spanish police have arrested seven people who stole more than 1,100 chairs from restaurants in Madrid and its suburbs over two months. The stolen chairs, worth 60,000 euros, were resold in Spain, Morocco, and Romania.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the court's decision to arrest Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Young Theater, who is suspected of sexual assault against female students. Kravchenko emphasized that "justice has been served" after the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Bilous in custody without the possibility of bail.
The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have notified two servicemen and a civilian accomplice of suspicion for stealing 24 tons of diesel fuel from a military unit in the Kharkiv region. They sold the fuel for 35 hryvnias per liter, causing almost 1 million hryvnias in damages.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ruled to remand Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, in custody without the possibility of bail. He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.
Five men grew and sold cannabis through messengers and mail. Law enforcement officers seized over 1,700 cannabis bushes and 15 kg of cannabis.
Two Ukrainians were detained in Poland for drug possession, but one of them was found to have evidence of possible cooperation with Russian intelligence. He was transmitting photos and coordinates of military facilities to a Russian-speaking person.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv postponed the consideration of the petition for the election of a pre-trial restraint for the former artistic director of the Young Theater, Andriy Bilous, until October 22. The prosecution demands detention without bail for the suspect in sexual violence against female students.
A group of fraudsters who, under the guise of psychics, sold "energetically charged" amulets using the names of famous media personalities has been exposed in the Kyiv region. Two individuals have been notified of suspicions, and three more in absentia; the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
Expert Volodymyr Bondarenko stated that Ukrzaliznytsia lost UAH 77. 4 million on purchases of diesel fuel, coal, and wagons, and also indirectly cooperates with Russians. This happened after former NABU detective Mykhailo Rykovtsev took over the company's economic security service.
Polish and Romanian law enforcement officers exposed Ukrainian citizens who worked for Russia and planned a series of sabotages in Europe, sending explosives via "Nova Poshta" (New Post).
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion for a pre-trial restraint against Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual assault. Bilous denies all charges, calling them a conspiracy campaign.
A session began in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to select a pre-trial restraint for Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual violence. The consideration of the petition is taking place in a closed session.
The SBU detained a Russian agent in Kyiv who was adjusting air attacks on Kyiv and Poltava regions. He was searching for the coordinates of aviation bases, radar stations, and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Defense Forces.
The prosecutor's office will insist on pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail for Andriy Bilous, the former director of the "Molodyy Teatr" (Young Theater). He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the filing of a motion for a pre-trial restraint against Andriy Bilous, former director of "Molodyy Teatr", who has been charged with sexual violence. The lecturer is accused of crimes under Articles 152 and 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
51-year-old Pittaya Moolin, known as "Chang Yai Modify," was arrested for performing illegal penis enlargement surgeries in his old Toyota Corolla. He advertised his services on TikTok without a medical degree and performed procedures in unsanitary conditions.
Poland's Internal Security Agency has detained eight people in various parts of the country on suspicion of preparing acts of sabotage. Operational measures are ongoing, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed.
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under an article related to sexual violence.