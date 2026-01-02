$42.170.18
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 7482 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 46213 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 72171 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 56510 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 53014 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 174847 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 171058 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56634 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46943 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
In Vinnytsia, a man launched fireworks on January 1 despite the ban: the police found him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1846 views

Vinnytsia police identified a 45-year-old man who launched fireworks from a building on January 1. He was taken to the police station, where it was found that he was intoxicated.

In Vinnytsia, a man launched fireworks from a house on January 1, the police identified him, and now he faces punishment, the National Police Department in Vinnytsia region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

On the evening of January 1, the police received a report about fireworks being launched from a house at the intersection of Vasyl Poryk and 600th Anniversary streets. Police officers promptly arrived at the scene and identified a 45-year-old man who, despite the ban on the use of pyrotechnic devices, committed an offense.

- reported the police.

At his place of residence, the police, as indicated, seized pyrotechnic devices.

"The offender was taken to the police unit to document the illegal actions. He was in a state of alcoholic intoxication," the police noted.

The police are preparing materials to notify the man of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The commission of this offense provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to five years.

Julia Shramko

