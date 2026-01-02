In Vinnytsia, a man launched fireworks on January 1 despite the ban: the police found him

In Vinnytsia, a man launched fireworks from a house on January 1, the police identified him, and now he faces punishment, the National Police Department in Vinnytsia region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

On the evening of January 1, the police received a report about fireworks being launched from a house at the intersection of Vasyl Poryk and 600th Anniversary streets. Police officers promptly arrived at the scene and identified a 45-year-old man who, despite the ban on the use of pyrotechnic devices, committed an offense. - reported the police.

At his place of residence, the police, as indicated, seized pyrotechnic devices.

"The offender was taken to the police unit to document the illegal actions. He was in a state of alcoholic intoxication," the police noted.

The police are preparing materials to notify the man of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The commission of this offense provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to five years.

