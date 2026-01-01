$42.350.03
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 1158 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 2096 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 69520 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 86244 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 35881 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 35941 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 32395 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 26541 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 28279 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

On New Year's Eve, emergency services in Ukraine received over 5,500 reports, processing 1,105 calls. Among them, two concerned pyrotechnics: in Kyiv, the information was not confirmed, and in Dnipro, those involved are being sought.

New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes

On New Year's Eve, emergency services in Ukraine received 5,500 reports, processed 1,105 calls, including two regarding pyrotechnics - in Kyiv, where the incident was not confirmed, and in Dnipro, where those involved are being sought, said the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, writes UNN.

How New Year's Eve went. From 11:00 PM on December 31 to 05:00 AM on January 1, a total of over 5,500 reports were received on the 112 line, which were handled by various services.

- Biloshytskyi reported.

According to him, specialists "processed 1105 calls."

In particular, we also processed calls about the use of pyrotechnic devices. In the capital, the information was not confirmed; in Dnipro, police are identifying individuals involved in launching fireworks.

- the police officer wrote.

As reported by the Kyiv police, information about an alleged fireworks launch in the Shevchenkivskyi district spread through Kyiv's Telegram channels.

New Year's Eve in Kyiv: police recorded no serious violations

Also, according to him, on this New Year's Eve, the fighters of the combat brigade of the patrol police "Khyzhak" were on duty to destroy the enemy on the line of combat engagement.

"New Year's Eve has passed - we remain on duty around the clock," Biloshytskyi emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
New Year
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Ukraine
Kyiv