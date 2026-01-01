New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes

On New Year's Eve, emergency services in Ukraine received 5,500 reports, processed 1,105 calls, including two regarding pyrotechnics - in Kyiv, where the incident was not confirmed, and in Dnipro, where those involved are being sought, said the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, writes UNN.

How New Year's Eve went. From 11:00 PM on December 31 to 05:00 AM on January 1, a total of over 5,500 reports were received on the 112 line, which were handled by various services. - Biloshytskyi reported.

According to him, specialists "processed 1105 calls."

In particular, we also processed calls about the use of pyrotechnic devices. In the capital, the information was not confirmed; in Dnipro, police are identifying individuals involved in launching fireworks. - the police officer wrote.

As reported by the Kyiv police, information about an alleged fireworks launch in the Shevchenkivskyi district spread through Kyiv's Telegram channels.

Also, according to him, on this New Year's Eve, the fighters of the combat brigade of the patrol police "Khyzhak" were on duty to destroy the enemy on the line of combat engagement.

"New Year's Eve has passed - we remain on duty around the clock," Biloshytskyi emphasized.