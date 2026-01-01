New Year's Eve in Kyiv: police recorded no serious violations

Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

New Year's Eve in the capital of Ukraine passed without serious violations of public order. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

Employees of territorial police departments, the special purpose police regiment, patrol police officers, cynologists, and explosives experts were involved in the service.

No crimes were recorded in Kyiv. At the same time, information spread in Kyiv Telegram channels that a salute was allegedly launched in the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to the verification data, this information was found to be unreliable.

I am grateful to the citizens for their conscious attitude to the restrictions related to martial law and for assisting police officers in the performance of their official duties. The safety of the capital and its residents remains the main priority for law enforcement officers. - emphasized the head of the Kyiv police, Dmytro Shumeiko.

Recall

On the night of January 1, Russians attacked Ukraine with 205 attack UAVs. The defense forces shot down 176 of them, but 24 hits were recorded in 15 locations.