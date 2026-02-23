$43.270.01
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - Fico
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Costa urged Orban to unblock a €90 billion loan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

The President of the European Council, António Costa, urged Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to implement the EU agreement on providing Ukraine with a €90 billion loan. Hungary is blocking this loan and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in a private letter seen by Reuters, urged Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to fulfill the EU agreement to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan, UNN reports.

"When leaders reach a consensus, they are obliged to abide by their decision. Any breach of this obligation is a breach of the principle of sincere cooperation," said Costa, who chairs EU leaders' summits.

Hungary confirmed blocking €90 billion from the EU for Ukraine - Szijjártó says, "until oil transit is restored"21.02.26, 14:15 • 5369 views

"No member state should be allowed to undermine confidence in decisions taken collectively by the European Council," Costa wrote, referring to the loan approved by EU leaders at a summit in December.

Recall

Hungary continues to block this loan, along with the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, amid growing tensions between Budapest and Kyiv over the transit of oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

EU continues negotiations with Hungary and Slovakia on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Kallas23.02.26, 19:25 • 966 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
António Costa
European Council
Reuters
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán
Kyiv