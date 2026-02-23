Costa urged Orban to unblock a €90 billion loan for Ukraine

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, in a private letter seen by Reuters, urged Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to fulfill the EU agreement to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan, UNN reports.

"When leaders reach a consensus, they are obliged to abide by their decision. Any breach of this obligation is a breach of the principle of sincere cooperation," said Costa, who chairs EU leaders' summits.

"No member state should be allowed to undermine confidence in decisions taken collectively by the European Council," Costa wrote, referring to the loan approved by EU leaders at a summit in December.

Recall

Hungary continues to block this loan, along with the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, amid growing tensions between Budapest and Kyiv over the transit of oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

